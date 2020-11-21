COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,160 new cases

Representative image

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], November 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,61,092, the state's health department said on Saturday.

As per it, while there are currently 14,770 active cases in the state, a total of 8,39,395 have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, India crossed a landmark milestone of conducting 13 crore tests for COVID-19 on Friday. As per the ICMR, 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested yesterday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. (ANI)