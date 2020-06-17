COVID-19: Alleged bra thief, 2 PMD riders charged for circuit breaker breaches

Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Four persons were charged on Wednesday (17 June) for breaches committed during the circuit breaker period.

These include a man who allegedly stole a bra outside a unit, a duo involved in a gathering of personal mobility device (PMD) riders, and a man who supposedly threw a popsicle and unused masks at two officers on duty.

The alleged thief is Hun Teck Juan, 63, while the man who is said to have thrown the popsicle is Muhammad Adimin Kemton, 30.

The duo who were supposedly involved in the PMD incident are Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim, 25, and Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin, 19.

Hun Teck Juan

On 19 April, while outside his place of residence, Hun allegedly stole a $30 brassiere hanging on a clothes rack outside a residential unit at a flat along Bukit Batok Street 34.

Hun was seen loitering in the vicinity of the unit and was not wearing his mask properly over his nose and mouth. He also faces one charge of leaving his place of residence without reasonable excuse.

Hun will return to court on 22 July, when he is expected to plead guilty.

For allegedly stealing the brassiere, Hun was charged with theft, for which he can be jailed up to three years and/or fined, if convicted.

For not wearing his mask properly and for leaving his place of residence without a valid reason, Hun was charged under COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. He faces up to a jail term of six years and/or a fined or $10,000 if convicted.



Muhammad Adimin Kemton

On 26 April, Adimin was approached by a female Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) and a male Ministry of Health Enforcement Officer (EO) along Upper Boon Keng Road for not wearing a mask, according to a police press release.

Adimin purportedly scolded vulgarities at the two, and threw a popsicle at the woman. He then allegedly threw unused masks at the EO’s face.

For not wearing a mask in public, Adimin was charged under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. If convicted of failing to wear a mask, he may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

For the abuse against the SDA, Adimin was charged with one count of intentional harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act, which carries a jail term of up to a six months and/or a maximum fine of $5,000, and one count of using criminal force, which carries a jail term of up to three months, and a maximum fine of $1,500.

For the abuse against the EO, Adimin was charged with one count of using abusive words against a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act, which carries a maximum jail term of a year and/or a maximum fine of $5,000, and one count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, which carries a jail term of up to four years and/or a fine.

Adimin will return to court on 13 July when he is expected to plead guilty.

Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim and Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin

On 25 April, police officers spotted a large group of PMD riders and their pillions riding along Lower Delta Road. Izzati and Danish were allegedly part of this group.

Izzati and Danish each face two charges. They each allegedly left their places of residence to chat with friends and ride a PMD from about 1am to 5am at Marina Bay Sands, Mount Faber, and along Lower Delta Road.

Their other charge involves each of them meeting 15 others at 3.47am, along Lower Delta Road for a social purpose.

They were charged with two breaches under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. If convicted, each faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

The press release said that the other PMD riders and pillions will be dealt with separately.

Both told the court that they intend to plead guilty. Their cases will be heard again on 15 July.

