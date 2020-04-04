COVID-19: All public libraries to be temporarily closed, digital services still available

Library@Harbourfront public library. (PHOTO: National Library Board

SINGAPORE — The National Library Board (NLB) announced on Saturday (4 April) that all its facilities – the National Library Building, all 25 public libraries, the National Archives of Singapore Building and the Former Ford Factory – will be closed from 7 April to 4 May.

The closures come after the Singapore government announced on Friday enhanced social distancing measures, such as closures of schools and most workplaces, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the closure period, all on-site services will be temporarily unavailable, including book drops and reservation lockers.

Loan expiry dates extended, no fines will be imposed

Loan expiry dates will be automatically extended until three weeks after the NLB facilities reopen, and no overdue fines will be imposed. For patrons who have received notifications to pick up reserved items, NLB will also waive the reservation charges for items that are not picked up.

NLB’s digital services will continue to be available. Patrons can access eBooks, audiobooks, the latest issues of eNewspapers and eMagazines, eLearning resources on LyndaLibrary as well as other research e-resources such as NewspaperSG, Archives Online and NORA (National Online Repository of the Arts).

To promote reading and learning during this period of social distancing, NLB has rolled out learning packages on the NLB mobile app on pandemics, COVID-19, mindfulness, self-meditation and new hobbies.

For more updates, visit the NLB website or follow NLB on social media (@nlbsingapore). For any queries, email NLB at enquiry@nlb.gov.sg.

