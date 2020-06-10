COVID-19: Acrylic shields to be trialled as table partitions in Thomson Plaza foodcourt

Acrylic shields as table partitions at Koufu foodcourt in Thomson Plaza. (PHOTO: ComfortDelGro)

SINGAPORE — Clear acrylic shields are being installed as table partitions at the Koufu foodcourt in Thomson Plaza as part of a month-long trial on safe dining.

According to a media release by ComfortDelGro, whose advertising arm Moove Media is sponsoring the shields, the trial will start in Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening after its COVID-19 circuit breaker period, when the Singapore public is allowed to dine in at food-and-beverages outlets, subject to safe distancing measures as well as a five-person limit per table.

It will see 50 tables in the Koufu foodcourt being installed with two shield versions – one for rectangular tables and the other for round tables.

For the rectangular tables, an aluminium frame holding the acrylic partition is clamped onto the table. For the round tables, the version comes with a cylindrical aluminium structure with three separate partitions.

In both versions, the shields do not rest on the tables, so cleaners can wipe the tables without having to remove the shields.

Similar shields in taxis

Moove Media are also in trialing the use of similar shields for cabbies in ComfortDelGro taxis, called V-Shields.

“We were looking at how we could apply the V-Shield that is in our taxis to other environments so as to hopefully help minimise the spread of COVID-19,” said Jayne Kwek, Moove Media’s chief executive officer.

“In our discussions with Koufu, we started exploring the possibility of trialling the V-Shield on dining tables as a safe solution for patrons to eat in comfort and safety once dining in is allowed in Phase 2 of reopening.”

Should the shields be well-received by diners during the trial, Moove Media will work with Koufu and possibly other foodcourt operators on fitting dining tables with similar shields.

