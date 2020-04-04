COVID-19: 88-year-old permanent resident is Singapore's 6th coronavirus-related death

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that a patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday (4 April) at 5.41am. This is the sixth coronavirus-related death in Singapore.

He was an 88-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Sunday (29 March), and admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Monday. He had been cared for in the intensive care unit since Monday, but developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection.

The patient had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

Yahoo News Singapore understands that the man’s profile matches that of Case 855, which was first reported by MOH on Monday.

Singapore had announced its first two deaths due to COVID-19 on 21 March, as a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died on the same day of the announcement.

On Sunday (29 March), a third death was reported, this time of a 70-year-old Singaporean man. A fourth death was reported on Thursday, this time of a 68-year-old male Indonesian.

As of Friday, Singapore has confirmed 1,114 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 282 patients fully recovered and discharged. Most of the remaining 473 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

