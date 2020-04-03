COVID-19: 86-year-old woman is Singapore's fifth coronavirus-related death

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Friday (3 April) at 1.55am.

This is the fifth death related to the coronavirus in Singapore.

The patient was an 86-year-old female Singaporean who had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Tuesday, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day.

Yahoo News Singapore understands that the man’s profile matches that of Case 918, which was first reported by MOH on Tuesday.

Singapore had announced its first two deaths due to COVID-19 on 21 March, as a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died on the same day of the announcement.

On Sunday (29 March), a third death was reported, this time of a 70-year-old Singaporean man. A fourth death was reported on Thursday, this time of a 68-year-old male Indonesian.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has confirmed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 245 patients fully recovered and discharged. Most of the remaining 461 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

