COVID-19: 58 businesses, individuals fined during first week of Phase 1 reopening

Central business district in Singapore in Phase 1 of the post COVID-19 circuit breaker period. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Fines were issued to 58 businesses and individuals during the first week of Phase 1 in the post-COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

In a media release on Tuesday (9 June), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said that it conducted inspections together with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) across workplaces, tourism establishments and malls from 2 to 8 June.

Five businesses across retail, food and manufacturing were fined $1,000 each for failing to enforce proper safe management measures.

These include failure to direct employees to work from home where the job function allows for it; failure to implement at least one-metre safe distancing measures at the workplace premises and storefronts; and failure to comply with sector-specific requirements on retail sales.

Another 53 individuals – including the public and employees of retail and food-and-beverages (F&B) outlets – were fined $300 each for not wearing masks, breaching the ban on social gatherings, and leaving their places of residence for non-essential purposes.

Advice on improving safe management measures

ESG also provided advice to 10 businesses on how they can further improve their implementation of safe management measures.

Common areas for improvements include ensuring that employees did not socialise or congregate in groups at the workplace; having clearly demarcated safe distancing markings of at least one-metre in common areas; staggering of work hours; and providing an isolation room for those who are unwell.

Companies may refer to updated guidelines and the full list of safe management measures at this website.

Gearing up to manager larger crowds

ESG said in the media release that, as more business, schools and workplaces reopen, malls and shops will need to gear up to manage larger numbers of people.

It is urging businesses to continue to comply with the safe distancing measures such as implementing SafeEntry, ensuring proper queue markings and crowd control during anticipated peak periods and ensuring that employees put on face masks properly at all times except during meals.

ESG also reminded the public to remain vigilant, practise safe distancing and cooperate with the measures put in place by the establishments. They should continue to wear masks whenever they are out, avoid visiting supermarkets or malls in groups, and not loiter in and around malls or F&B outlets after school or work.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders caught infringing safe distancing measures may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000. Subsequent offences may face a one-year jail term and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

