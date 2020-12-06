COVID-19: 5 new cases, all imported, detected in Singapore

People posing for photos at the Gardens By The Bay’s Flower Dome. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the detection of five new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (6 December), taking the country’s total to 58,260.

All the newly reported cases are imported and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore. There are no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

In its nightly update on Saturday, MOH said that of the 13 new cases reported that day, one was a Filipino sea crew member who arrived from the Philippines on the vessel Normand Australis, which docked at Tuas Port 2 on 18 November.

He had earlier been identified as a close contact of another case, and had been placed in government quarantine facility since 22 November. Prior to that, he had not disembarked from the ship.

Of the 12 imported cases detected on Saturday, two are Singaporeans returning from overseas; four are permanent residents returning from abroad and four are work permit holders employed in Singapore. The remaining two are a dependant’s pass holder who arrived from Nepal and a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her relatives here.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

