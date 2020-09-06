COVID-19: 5 eateries, beauty salon fined for breaching safe management regulations

New Udon Thai Food (left) and Leng Saap @ Rot Fai Market were among the businesses fined following ESG's sweep in August. (PHOTOS: New Udon Mookata / Facebook, Leng Saap Rot Fai Market / Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Five eateries and a beauty salon have been fined by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) for infringements of safe management measures.

The errant businesses were identified during enforcement checks in August, said ESG in a news release on Sunday (6 September).

Fines of $1,000 each were issued to: King of Fried Rice and Leng Saap @ Rot Fai Market, both at Golden Mile Tower; Little Myanmar at Peninsula Plaza and Yanant Thit, both at Peninsula Plaza; and Mei Mei Beauty at People’s Park Complex.

New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex, a repeat offender, was issued with a higher fine of $2,000 for “failing to ensure a minimum 1m safe distance between groups of diners”, said ESG.

“This is the second time the outlet had failed to enforce proper safe management measures. It was first fined in June 2020 for poor crowd control and failing to ensure a minimum 1-metre safe distance among customers in queues,” added the statutory board.

The other four eateries were also fined for failing to observe safe distancing among customers in queues.

Mei Mei Beauty was taken to task as it was found to be offering threading services in which the thread was held in the beautician’s mouth – a practice which is currently disallowed.

“Further action will be taken if these businesses continue to flout the rules, including imposition of higher fines and suspension of their operations. They could also be charged in court under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act,” said ESG.

Under the Act, which was passed on 7 April, first-time offenders face fines of up to $10,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to $20,000, jail terms of up to a year, or both.

