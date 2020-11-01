COVID-19: 4 new cases, all imported, detected in Singapore

Schoolchildren in face masks seen in the Queen’s Road area. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the detection of another four cases of COVID-19 infection as of noon on Sunday (1 November), taking the country’s total to 58,019.

The new cases are all imported and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice since their arrival in Singapore. There are no new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus transmission.

In its nightly update on Saturday, MOH said that there were no new cases of local coronavirus transmissions and that all 12 of the cases announced that day were imported. This included two Singaporeans who returned from Indonesia and the US, and one Singapore permanent resident who returned from Indonesia.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

