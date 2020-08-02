COVID-19: 313 new cases detected in Singapore, total now 52,825

People in face masks seen along Orchard Road on 19 June 2020, the first day of Phase 2 of Singapore’s re-opening. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (2 August), taking the country’s total to 52,825.

According to the ministry’s press release, the vast majority of cases are migrant workers living in dormitories. There is one community case, a Singapore permanent resident.

Five of the new cases are also imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

In its nightly update on Saturday, a number of popular retail outlets and eateries – including IKEA Alexandra, and Omakase Burger at Wisma Atria – were listed at locations visited by COVID-19 cases.

