COVID-19: 3 workplaces told to stop operations for inadequate safe management measures

SINGAPORE — Three workplaces have been told to stop operations, after they were found to have not implemented adequate safe management measures for their employees to return to work in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 post-circuit breaker period.

In a post put up on its Facebook page on Wednesday (3 June), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it has been carrying out island-wide checks over the last two days to ensure the businesses implement the safe management measures as they resume operations.

After inspecting more than 200 workplaces as of 5pm on Wednesday, the ministry found three workplaces with inadequate measures.

“These workplaces did not put in place adequate safe management measures, including instructing all their employees to return to the office instead of making provisions to allow employees to continue working from home,” MOM said in the Facebook post.

Fines to employers for breaches

The ministry has also issued 14 composition fines to employers for breaching safe management requirements.

It said that, upon receiving complaints from employees that they had been asked to return to the workplace or office despite being able to work from home as they had done so during the circuit breaker, it will ask the employers to explain their actions.

Should the employers be unable to provide a reasonable explanation, MOM will take enforcement action accordingly in order to protect employees.

“It is understandable that some employers may be eager to bring their employees back to work in the office after two months of circuit breaker. However, we would like to remind employees that working from home must remain the default working arrangement for employees who are able to do so,”said Silas Sng, MOM’s divisional director (occupational safety and health division).

