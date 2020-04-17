COVID-19: 2 foreign nationals charged with leaving places of isolation

Liu Dufeng leaving the State Courts on Friday (17 April) after he was charged. (PHOTO:Yahoo News Singapore/Wan Ting Koh)

SINGAPORE — Two foreign nationals were each charged on Friday (17 April) with leaving their places of isolation in February.

Chinese national Liu Dufeng and Indian national Vardireddy Nageswara Reddy turned up in the State Courts to receive their charges under the Infectious Diseases Act. They are believed to be the first persons to be charged with leaving their respective places of isolation without official permission.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liu, 49, faces two counts of leaving his place of isolation on 19 and 21 February without the permission of permission of the Ministry of Health’s Director of Medical Services despite being a suspected contact of the COVID-19 virus.

Liu, who was meant to be on isolation between 12 and 24 February 12pm for the protection of the public, is alleged to have left at about 7pm on 19 February and between 10.30am and 12pm on 21 February.

In court, Liu said through a Mandarin interpreter that he was merely following his company’s instructions as he was asked by his firm to move from one location to another as there was no space for him at the first location.

A Ministry of Health prosecutor handling the case replied that the prosecution was aware of the details but that the Attorney-General’s Chambers would have taken this into consideration if it had decided to charge him.

Liu indicated that he wished to claim trial to one of his charges. His case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on 8 May.

Vardireddy, 35, was charged with one count of leaving a place of isolation without the permission of the Director of Medical Services on 24 February between 8.10 pm and 8.35pm. According to his charge sheet, Vardireddy’s order lasted from 16 to 25 February.

The prosecution said that it was ready with Vardireddy’s plea but was awaiting the outcome of another case before proceeding. Vardireddy told the court that he intends to plead guilty. His next court hearing has been fixed for 23 April.

Story continues

If convicted of their breaches, each man may face up to six months’ jail and/or a fined of up to $10,000.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other related stories



Man charged for violating Stay-Home Notice to visit friend



SPH engaging lawyer for long-time vendor who allegedly breached Stay-Home Notice to deliver newspapers

COVID-19: 150 people fined for breaching safe-distancing measures; 50 caught without masks

COVID-19: Three more dormitories gazetted as isolation areas, total at 12

COVID-19: S'pore confirms record 728 more cases, 5 new clusters; total at 4,427