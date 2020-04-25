COVID-19: 2 drivers booked for illegal car-pooling services during circuit breaker period

A Land Transport Authority enforcement operation on illegal car-pooling services during COVID-19 circuit breaker period. (PHOTO: LTA)

SINGAPORE — Two drivers were booked and had their vehicles seized, after they continued to provide car-pooling services during the circuit breaker period to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a media release on Saturday (25 April), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the duo were caught during enforcement operations at several locations earlier in the week.

Car-pooling services such as those provided through GrabHitch, Rydepool and those arranged privately are not designated as essential services, and thus are prohibited during the circuit breaker period until 1 June,

“While commercial operators have suspended their car-pooling services, LTA is aware that some drivers, like the two who have been booked, continue to offer such services privately through messaging platforms,” LTA said in the media release.

“Such irresponsible behaviour endangers the health of drivers, passengers and their families, and undermines Singapore’s ongoing efforts to suppress the spread of COVID-19.”

Can be prosecuted under Road Traffic Act

Drivers who do not comply can be prosecuted under the Road Traffic Act, Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation Act) for the use of an unlicensed vehicle to provide transport services and using a vehicle that is not properly insured to ferry passengers. They can also be prosecuted under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal car-pooling services should notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, “Report Vehicle-Related Offences”.

During the circuit breaker period, commuters who must undertake essential travel should use public transport or taxis and private hire car services booked through their respective ride-hail applications.

Those hailing taxis along the street should scan the QR code found in the taxi to provide their contact details or visit this website to fill in the form.

Taxi drivers have also been instructed to issue passengers with receipts for their taxi rides. Passengers should keep these receipts for at least 14 days, to facilitate contact tracing efforts should the need arise.

