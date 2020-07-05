COVID-19: 18 community, 7 imported cases among 136 new infections in Singapore

A staff wearing protective mask carries balloons for sale at Universal Studios at Resorts World Sentosa on 3 July, 2020 in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon (5 July), bringing the total to 44,800.

Of them, 18 – including six Singapore residents – are classified as cases in the community, the highest such daily reported tally in three weeks. Seven others are imported cases, while the remaining are foreign workers living in dormitories.

"Based on our investigations so far, there are 18 cases in the community, of whom six are Singaporeans/permanent residents and 12 are work pass holders," said the MOH.



Of the 18 community cases, five were close contacts of earlier cases, and had already been placed on quarantine, added the ministry. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining community cases.

All of the seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, the MOH said.

It added that further details will be shared tonight.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

Amost 90% have fully recovered

With 348 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Saturday, 40,117 cases – 89.8 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Thousands of patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 12 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, including the 48-year-old male Indian national, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 29 June, the ministry has conducted 757,746 swab tests, of which 414,396 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 132,900 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 72,700 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening – with various safe distancing measures still in place – on 19 June. This phase is expected to last up to six months or longer, according to authorities.

Singapore’s General Election will take place on 10 July during this phase.

