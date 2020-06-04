People cross a street during morning peak hour commute amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 3 June, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 517 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday (4 June) noon, bringing the total to 36,922.

Of them, the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories, said the ministry, while 15 others are classified as cases in the community.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Based on our investigations so far, there are 15 cases in the community, of whom two are Singaporeans/permanent residents and 13 are work pass holders,” it added.

The 15 cases – all asymptomatic – were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. They were swabbed to confirm and verify whether they were infected, said the MOH.

The ministry added that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

JUST IN: 15 community cases, including 2 local residents, among 517 new COVID-19 infections in S'pore https://t.co/Ky2sRDUUTO pic.twitter.com/64NDT8leJO — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) June 4, 2020

Over 23,500 cases discharged

With 407 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, a total of 23,582 – over 60 per cent of total cases here – here have fully recovered from the infection, said the MOH on Wednesday.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 24 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Story continues

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 1 June, the ministry has conducted 408,495 swab tests, of which 264,393 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 71,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 46,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Public places visited by community cases

The MOH has been publishing a list of locations visited by cases in the community for over 30 minutes since last Monday.

This list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period, the ministry said.

As a precautionary measure, the MOH advised those who had been at these locations during the specified timings to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They have also been urged by the ministry to visit the doctor if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

More than 5,400 suspended residential renovation projects can resume: BCA

Singaporeans can travel to parts of China soon for essential business, official trips

Authorities to reach out to 50,000 households in rental flats over pandemic-related needs

Government asks Singaporeans to reject NIMBY mindset as it overhauls foreign worker housing

COVID-19: Face shields allowed only under specific conditions from 2 June, masks remain mandatory

FAQ: Your guide to Phase 1 reopening of Singapore after COVID-19 circuit breaker