COVID-19: 12 new cases detected in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the detection of 12 new cases of COVID-19 infection as of noon on Sunday (22 November), taking the country’s total case count to 58,160.

All the new cases are imported and have been placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore. There are no new cases of locally transmitted infection, said the ministry in a news release.

In its nightly update on Saturday, MOH said there were five imported cases detected as of noon that day, including a Singaporean who returned from Mexico and a permanent resident who came back from the UK.

Another two of Saturday’s cases were work permit holders employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines, while the remaining case was a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Oman.

