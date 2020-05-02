COVID-19: Singapore confirms 447 new cases, 4 of them are Singaporeans/PRs

Men in face masks seen riding bicycles around the Eu Tong Sen Street on 21 April 2020, the 15th day of Singapore's partial lockdown. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 447 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday (2 May) noon, bringing the total to 17,548 – the highest recorded in Southeast Asia.

This comes more than a week after it confirmed a single-day high of 1,426 new cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dorms, said the ministry. Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

It added that more details will be shared when its daily press release is issued at night.

More than 50 clusters linked to foreign worker dormitories have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Tuas View Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

The three are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 300,000 foreign workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Earlier on Saturday, the government’s multi-ministry taskforce said that it would be progressively easing the circuit breaker measures in the coming weeks. It warned, however, that the regulations could be reinstated if the number of coronavirus cases began to rise again.

1,268 patients discharged in total

The ministry said on Friday that 1,268 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 14,000 patients who exhibit mild symptoms or are clinically well, but are still testing positive for the virus, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A total of 16 people have died from complications of the virus here, the latest being a 60-year-old Singaporean man who died on Friday.

Four patients who tested positive for the virus have died from causes unrelated to COVID-19.

The latest fatalities include a 40-year-old Malaysian man who died of a heart attack on 18 April and a 46-year-old Indian national whose fatal injuries were linked to a fall from height after being found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last week. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their deaths.

As of 27 April, the ministry has conducted 143,919 swab tests, of which 99,929 were done on unique individuals.

