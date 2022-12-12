Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) most popular amongst individual investors who own 53% of the shares, institutions hold 47%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 47% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Covestro.

Check out our latest analysis for Covestro

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Covestro?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Covestro does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Covestro, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Covestro is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 6.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.4% and 3.2% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Covestro

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Covestro AG. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own €1.5m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 53% of Covestro shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Covestro you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • 76ers recover in OT after blown lead to beat Lakers 133-122

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton was an LA kid who rooted hard for the Clippers and not that other team in town. Melton sure had more fun beating the Lakers in Philly. Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat Los Angeles 133-122 in overtime on Friday night. “We will take the win,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Usually when you give up a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’