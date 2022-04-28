All Covered Wins Best Cloud Consultancy/MSP Category in the 2021-22 International Cloud Computing Awards

Photo

Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its IT Services Division All Covered (All Covered) has been named the winner of the Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP in the International Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards. The Cloud Awards identify and celebrate innovation in cloud computing from organizations of any scale and headquartered in any country worldwide. This is the first year All Covered has won this award.

There were more than 35 categories available to enter for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards. The description of the Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP award states that “a track record of success is important for this award; candidates must show not only evidence of developing a best-fit cloud strategy, but also success.”

All Covered's cloud services help businesses leverage the power of the cloud to work smarter and securely from anywhere. Its team of cloud experts assesses each client's current environment and collaboratively builds a cloud strategy and solution that is scalable and optimized for their needs.

“We’re very proud and honored to have won this category from The Cloud Awards, especially during the program’s tenth anniversary,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “It shows that our team of IT professionals offers a high level of expertise in their ability to help our clients with transitioning from onsite IT infrastructure to the cloud to make their data secure and accessible.”

Konica Minolta’s All Covered IT Services division was acquired in 2011, the same year that The Cloud Awards program began. All Covered helps clients in all types of businesses with their computing, networking, managed voice services and applications needs. These can include supplemental IT consulting and support in specific areas or on key technology projects to free up client resources for other core business objectives.

“The Cloud Awards program has been identifying the innovative organizations that create world-changing technologies for the past ten years now,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. “Konica Minolta winning this award shows how much they impressed the awards panel with their market-leading solutions and service to clients.”

Hundreds of organizations entered the 2021-22 competition, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. View the full shortlist here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program that recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. Visit the Cloud Awards online for more information.

