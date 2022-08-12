Covered in glory: readers pick their favourite rerecorded songs

Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

From stone cold classics to utter butcherings, there are few musical subjects more likely to stir people’s passions than the humble cover version. Last week, I asked for your favourite covers, and the response has been frankly preposterous: easily the most popular callout since we started asking for your cultural recommendations just under a year ago.

So this week we’re devoting the bulk of the newsletter to your suggestions. There’s a great mix here, from covers that have become more famous than the original to unsung gems. And of course there are some controversial opinions to get stuck into! Thanks to everyone who sent in their suggestions – had we included them all this would be the longest newsletter in recorded history.

Kate Bush: Rocket Man. Better than the original, despite the ukulele. – Alan Redman

Joe Cocker – With a Little Help From my Friends, and She Came in Through the Bathroom Window. The Beatles had been so cloyingly Martinised that these interpretations brought me back to the realisation that they were the greatest pop songwriters ever. – Robert Sarson [Ed note: a popular choice – quite a few of you suggested both of these].

Feeling Good performed by Muse. Matt’s voice, the megaphone, the drums … they created a rock version of a jazz masterpiece and nailed it! – Angela Wade

I loved Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric, from the minute Stiff Records released it and I saw Eric perform it on the legendary Stiff Live Stiffs tour. I was a 15-year-old idiot living in Bootle without a girlfriend and no sense of if I’d ever have one, and Wreckless Eric’s heartbreaking anthem seemed to perfectly capture this hopelessness. Many, many years later Ian Broudie (who knows how to knock out a decent tune himself) and the Lightning Seeds displayed remarkably good taste by covering the song. The recorded version is great but watching them cover it live is wonderful. – Kevin McManus

I Heard it Through the Grapevine by The Slits. A true reinterpretation, rather than just imitation! – Joanna Sapsford

Story continues

Mike Westbrook Orchestra’s cover of the galloping (Lone Ranger theme) bit of Rossini’s William Tell Overture, especially the live version recorded in Zurich. – Tim Auburn

John Martyn’s version of Strange Fruit is as sparse and spooky as Billie Holiday’s version. He doesn’t sing all the words of the original poem but it would probably be unbearable if he did. If it doesn’t bring the hairs on the back of your neck up then there is no hope for the human race! – Steve Clark

Talking Heads’ Take Me to the River is far superior to Al Green’s. – Liam Healy

Walk on By, the Bacharach/David classic made famous by Dionne Warwick, was surprisingly covered by the Stranglers and immediately became one of their most iconic recordings. Every member of the band was showcased and Hugh Cornwall’s aggressive vocal added an extra dimension to the lyrics. A six minute classic. Burt Bacharach hated it!!! – JF Noakes

Johnny Cash’s version of Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt. He completely transformed it, so much so that it became his song, a lament to ageing and loss. And the video is intensely moving. – Steve Waller

Baltimore by the Tamlins has an understated lead vocal and an incredible Sly & Robbie rhythm that is still being versioned today. – Steve Yates

And, of course, where would we be without a cover of that most covered of songs, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Here are two of many recommendations!

My favourite cover version of a song is kd lang’s version of Hallelujah. Especially if heard live, it will rip your heart out. – Pat Winstanley

It’s got to be Jeff Buckley’s Hallellujah. Accept no other cover version for this song! I personally prefer the passion of this version to the rather lugubrious original. – Lesley Goldie

Play next

WATCH If you’re a parent struggling through these summer months, you’ve probably been waiting for this moment for a long time: yes, season three of Bluey, the finest kids’ TV show around, has finally dropped on Disney+. And if you’re unfamiliar with Bluey and want to know why everyone from Natalie Portman to the New York Times are raving about an Australian animation about the adventures of a six-year-old dog, you’d do well to read Tom Lamont’s deep dive into the series from earlier this summer. Plus: here are seven more shows to watch this week.

CUE UP It was one of the saddest, strangest football stories of recent years: the death of Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala, killed when the light aircraft he was travelling in crashed on the way to his new club Cardiff City. The murky aftermath saw Cardiff and Nantes argue over whether Sala’s transfer fee was legitimate, and worrying details emerge about the flight itself. BBC Wales’s new nine-part podcast Transfer: The Emiliano Sala Story recounts exactly what happened on that evening in January 2019.

LISTEN You pretty much know what you’re going to get with Panda Bear, alter ego of Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox: warped, looped samples; sinister drone noises; the occasional sunburst of lovely harmony. Still, he always finds a way to make something new out of those component parts. His latest album is a collaboration with longtime producer Sonic Boom, AKA ex-Spacemen 3 man Peter Kember. Using Kember’s extensive record collection, the pair have built a bed of 50s and 60s samples for Lennox to coo amiably over the top of. The result is Panda Bear but somehow even more so, and timeless in the most eerie way possible.

Get involved

This week, inspired by Bluey, I’m after the best TV shows or films for kids that adults can also enjoy. The Iron Giant, Wall-E, The Magic Roundabout? Send me your suggestions by replying to this email or emailing me at gwilym.mumford@theguardian.com