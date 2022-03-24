‘Take cover now!’ Tornado warning issued for Harnett, Johnston counties

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Harnett and Johnston counties, urging residents to find immediate shelter, according to the National Weather Service.

In a severe weather alert issued just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the NWS warned residents that “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Angier, or 10 miles east of Lillington.”

The storm was moving northeast at 40 mph.

Affected areas include east central Harnett County and west central Johnston County.

“Take cover now!” the weather alert said.

Flying debris can pose a threat to those without shelter and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, the NWS said.

Damage to roofs, windows, cars and trees will likely occur, the NWS said.

The NWS advised residents to take immediate cover, moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Residents should avoid windows, and those outdoors or in a mobile home should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris, the NWS said.

The warning remains in effect until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook remained in effect for much of the Triangle and central North Carolina, warning strong storms, severe weather and winds up to 60 miles per hour may occur.

In Johnston County, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.