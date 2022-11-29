Coveo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Coveo Solutions Inc.

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandizing within digital experiences, announced that members of its management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in December 2022:



UBS Global TMT Conference, December 6, 2022, New York

National Bank Financial Technology Conference, December 7, 2022, Toronto

If available, webcast replays will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.coveo.com/en



About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, increase profitability, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

