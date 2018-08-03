Coventry's Kay takes Great Britain's first European Championships medal

2018 European Championships – Track Cycling, Women’s 10km Scratch Race – Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Britain – August 3, 2018 Netherlands’ Kirsten Wild crosses the line ahead of Britain’s Emily Kay to win the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Emily Kay has long doubted her own abilities but maybe now, one individual European silver medal later, the Coventry track cyclist can finally start to believe.

The 22-year-old has often felt in the shadow of her team pursuit teammates on the track, a star-studded line-up featuring Olympic champions Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker.

But a solo ride in the scratch race allowed her to strut her stuff and then some in Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome – a silver and Great Britain’s first medal of the 2018 European Championships her prize.

It could have been better too, closing in on gold medallist and world champion Kirsten Wild with just a few metres to go.

Yet for Kay, twice a European medallist in the team pursuit and once in the Madison with Emily Nelson, the feeling of creating her own destiny will be one to revel in for years to come.

“The scratch race is becoming my thing,” she said. “I got bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April, gone away and trained and this is a big part of Olympic qualification.

“There’s a big two years ahead, we really wanted to come here and show what we can do, it’s great to get a medal and that’s my first individual one at European level.

“A lot of the stuff I do is team pursuit and when you’re working with Olympic champions and you fall a bit short, you do wonder whether what you’re doing is good enough.

“But it’s perspective, if I’m a little bit off an Olympic champion then I’m still doing well, so I do think I have proven something to myself there.

“I’m in good shape and to get a silver really solidifies that.”

Such moments are set to become habitual for Kay, with this adding to the scratch race bronze she picked up on the Gold Coast.

And with the next Olympic Games in Tokyo less than two years away, any good performances now could be worth their weight in gold in 2020.

Story Continues

For the Manchester-based rider, it was written in the stars that Glasgow would be her crowning city, but the chance to push for the fine margins means there is plenty more for Kay to offer in the years to come.

“At one point I thought I might pip Kirsten but she had that extra kick in the last bit which I just couldn’t match – what can you do, she’s the world champion,” she added.

“I love this velodrome, it’s where I became junior world champion and where I won my first World Cup gold, I just love racing here, the crowd, the track is all just so amazing.

“I can’t explain what racing in front of the home crowd does for you, you look up and there are people shouting solely for you – I didn’t win and the crowd were just so happy for me, you don’t get that elsewhere.

“In this British squad, everyone strives to be the best and it’s such a strong group, when I step on the track it’s such a huge honour to race because there are so many good riders who could have that opportunity to perform.”

SSE customers can get up to 48 hour advanced ticketing, lounge upgrades, exclusive competitions and VIP experiences at our sponsored venues, The SSE Arena, Wembley and The SSE Hydro. We’re also incredibly proud to support The SSE Women’s FA Cup. ssereward.com