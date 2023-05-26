Coventry vs Luton: Championship play-off final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

One more step: Coventry and Luton face off at Wembley for a place in the Premier League (ES Composite)

Coventry and Luton face off at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, with the prize of promotion to the Premier League going to the victors.

Often dubbed as the ‘richest football game in the world’ given the financial windfall top-flight football offers, this season’s showdown has also been described as a "game for the romantics” given the Sky Blues and Hatters’ rise in recent years.

For Coventry, who were playing in League Two with Luton in 2018, a return to the Premier League after 22 years is in the offing. Luton are looking to reach ‘the promised land’ for the first time, having been relegated from the Premier League the season before its formation, and were playing non-league football less than a decade ago.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Coventry vs Luton is scheduled for a 4.45pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Face off: Marvelous Nakamba and Kasey Palmer earlier this season (Getty Images)

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch Coventry vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sky Sports Football and 4:30pm on Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Coventry vs Luton team news

For Coventry, Gustavo Hamer will be fit after shaking off a knee injury to score the winner in the semi-final double-header against Middlesbrough. Fellow striker Tyler Walker remains a doubt.

Kasey Palmer was unable to feature in the semi-finals but has returned to training and will continue to work on his fitness this week. Callum O'Hare and Fabio Tavares are still out.

Coventry manager Mark Robins (Getty Images)

Luton have few fitness concerns and again named an unchanged side as they beat Sunderland last week, Alfie Doughty overcoming an injury scare to play 90 minutes.

Striker Cauley Woodrow is absent for the Hatters after failing to shake off a knee issue.

Coventry vs Luton prediction

It's third facing fifth in Championship terms, so you would expect Luton to have the edge but the bookies are backing Coventry as slight favourites.

Wembley should be treated to a close game between two direct sides, with one goal likely settling it. These two teams don’t concede many, but aren’t prolific scorers either.

Luton to win 1-0, after extra time.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Coventry wins: 41

Draws: 19

Luton wins: 28

Coventry vs Luton match odds

Coventry to win: 21/10

Luton to win: 29/20

Draw: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).