Coventry 0-1 Luton LIVE! Championship play-off final match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Coventry vs Luton LIVE!

Premier League dreams will be made and cruelly dashed as a fairytale Championship play-off final takes place at a sun-soaked Wembley this afternoon. There is a real romantic element to the latest edition of the so-called ‘richest game in football’, which only increases in importance every year as the financial riches associated with the English top-flight continue to rocket.

Incredibly today’s game was a League Two fixture just five years ago, with these two teams having both battled back from the brink. Coventry have not been at the top level since 2001, hauled away from the basement by the inspirational Mark Robins despite constant off-field struggles and often without a home ground to call their own. They were bottom of the second tier as recently as October before a remarkable run.

Luton, meanwhile, dropped out of the Football League entirely in 2009 amid questions over their future, spending five years as a non-league club before some superb seasons under John Still, Nathan Jones and now Rob Edwards. They have never played in the Premier League before, relegated just before its inception in 1992. Follow Coventry vs Luton in the Championship play-off final live below!

Coventry vs Luton latest news

GOAL! Clark deservedly fires Hatters in front

Luton captain Lockyer stretchered off in worrying scenes

Osho’s early goal for Luton ruled out for offside

Coventry team news: Palmer back on bench

Luton team news: Unchanged as Woodrow misses out

Coventry City FC 0 - 1 Luton Town FC

17:57 , George Flood

Mark Robins is unsurprisingly making a change at the break to try and get a reaction from his Coventry side.

Matt Godden is on for Jamie Allen.

They need a spark of energy from somewhere.

17:51 , George Flood

The Hatters are 45 minutes away from a very first stint in the Premier League.

They deservedly lead at the break after Clark’s goal, with efforts from Osho and Adebayo also (rightly) ruled out.

Despite the worrying early departure of skipper Lockyer, Luton have been dominant and could easily be 3-0 up at the break.

Coventry have been dismal for the most part, though did briefly rally before stoppage time with Hamer firing over.

This is far from over, but the Sky Blues need a big improvement after the interval.

(PA)

Tom Lockyer update

17:48 , George Flood

Sky Sports report that Luton captain Tom Lockyer is conscious after collapsing on the pitch at Wembley and is now on his way to hospital.

We wish him all the best.

Half-time

17:42 , George Flood

Coventry 0-1 Luton

17:41 , George Flood

53 mins: Thunderous, competitive stuff as we approach half-time at Wembley, with Coventry looking to release quiet dangerman Gyokeres with a couple of long balls over the top.

The Swede is frustrated as Burke stands up to the challenge.

17:36 , George Flood

48 mins: Brave goalkeeping from Luton’s Ethan Horvath, who springs out to collect a clipped cross in behind the defence and clatters his own defender in the process.

Both Horvath and Burke are down and will need a bit of attention.

17:34 , George Flood

46 mins: Superb from Arsenal’s Norton-Cuffy, who shows great skill and determination to dance through several orange shirts in the middle of the park.

This is better from Coventry, who have woken up at long last.

17:34 , George Flood

44 mins: Coventry finally have the bit between their teeth and pour forward again, but Luton cut it out magnificently and launch their own counter-attack that is dealt with.

We will have eight minutes of added time at the end of the first half after the treatment for Lockyer.

17:31 , George Flood

42 mins: Coventry have offered nothing going forward so far today, but finally break with menace and have their very first shot three minutes before half-time.

Drameh gets sucked in after a one-two down the left and Jake Bidwell delivers a searching back-post cross, with Hamer arriving but only able to lash a bouncing ball over the crossbar.

A warning for Luton not to get too complacent.

GOOA... NO!

17:29 , George Flood

40 mins: Coventry under the cosh yet again as half-time looms.

Nakamba calmly finds Doughty, whose low drive inside the box is blocked by McFadzean.

Coventry skipper Liam Kelly tries to hook clear off the line and the ball bounces in off the hand of Adebayo.

The goal is quickly ruled out. No doubt about that decision.

17:26 , George Flood

37 mins: A rare foray forward from Coventry is quickly repelled - Gyokeres has been a mere spectator in this one-sided first half so far.

Another great cross from the right is swung in towards Morris in the middle.

McNally throws a leg at it and is relieved to see the ball fly harmlessly into the arms of goalkeeper Wilson.

17:23 , George Flood

35 mins: Coventry have got to get a grip here.

They are being absolutely dominated all over the park.

A dangerous cross from Leeds loanee Cody Drameh is headed over by Adebayo.

Luton could have a hatful of goals already.

17:21 , George Flood

32 mins: Luton appeal for a penalty after Morris and Norton-Cuffy clash inside the box.

They were both giving as good as they got there.

It actually ends up as a free-kick to the Sky Blues.

17:19 , George Flood

30 mins: Sky Sports have reported that Tom Lockyer is conscious in the medical room at Wembley.

His parents have gone down from the stands to join him.

All our thoughts are with Lockyer. We’ll bring you more news as soon as we have it.

17:18 , George Flood

28 mins: Luton’s direct style and the work of their two forwards is causing Coventry all sorts of issues here.

After another ball into the box and effective flick-on, two defenders fly in to block a Morris effort and Adebayo then directs another tough attempt wide on the volley.

Some treatment needed now for one of those committed Coventry defenders.

Watch: Clark fires Luton into deserved lead

17:16 , George Flood

Pick that one out!

Emphatic from Clark - Wilson with no chance in the Coventry goal.

What a STRIKE Jordan Clark!! ⚡



LUTON TAKE THE LEAD AT WEMBLEY 🟠 pic.twitter.com/0OLhEOegsk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 27, 2023

GOAL! Coventry 0-1 Luton | Jordan Clark 23’

17:10 , George Flood

23 mins: Luton deservedly in front!

It’s sublime forward play from Adebayo, who chases a long ball into the left channel.

It looks like a lost cause, but he proves just too strong for McFadzean.

Adebayo cuts inside and lays off to the supporting midfielder Clark, who takes a touch before rifling beyond Wilson at his front post.

No less than Luton deserve. They’ve been dominant so far at Wembley.

(Action Images via Reuters)

17:10 , George Flood

21 mins: More warning signs for Coventry, who continue to concede possession too cheaply inside their own half.

Mpanzu scuffs a shot that deflects off McFadzean into the arms of goalkeeper Wilson.

17:07 , George Flood

19 mins: Coventry are all over the places defensively at times.

They give it away once again in a dangerous area, with Luton seizing on the loose ball and delivering a cross to Morris that is blocked over the bar by Luke McNally.

Coventry then deal with the resulting corner.

17:05 , George Flood

17 mins: More Luton pressure and another corner after a block on Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, but Wilson comes to gather confidently.

They’ve been much the better side so far, despite the blow of losing Lockyer.

17:03 , George Flood

14 mins: What are Coventry thinking there?!

Luton go direct with a long pass forward and the ball just bounces off the head of the vastly experienced Kyle McFadzean.

Such woeful defending opens the door for Carlton Morris, who goes for an acrobatic finish and rather swipes the ball wide.

Another massive reprieve for the Sky Blues early on at Wembley.

17:00 , George Flood

12 mins: Reece Burke is now on for Lockyer.

Play restarts and Coventry whip a ball to the back post, which is needlessly put behind for a corner by Elijah Adebayo.

However, he makes amends by clearing again.

16:58 , George Flood

9 mins: I must admit I’m not quite sure what happened to Lockyer there, but it looks serious as he receives lengthy treatment. Medical staff from both teams were involved and he looked to have an oxygen mask fitted.

Replays show he was tracking back and just seemed to collapse off the ball. Frightening.

The Luton players are in a huddle together, trying to get in the right frame of mind again amid such an early blow.

Lockyer is being strapped onto a stretcher and heartily applauded as he’s carried off. We wish him all the best.

(Getty Images)

16:55 , George Flood

7 mins: Feisty stuff as always in the middle from Luton’s Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba, who chops down the dangerous Gustavo Hamer.

Real concern for Rob Edwards now with skipper Lockyer down and in some discomfort.

He’s going to need treatment. This doesn’t look good as Reece Burke is sent out to warm up down the touchline.

GOOAA... NO!

16:53 , George Flood

5 mins: Luton think they have an early opener after Lockyer wins the initial header from the corner and defensive colleague Gabe Osho scrambles home from point-blank range despite the best efforts of Wilson.

However, his leg had strayed beyond marker Norton-Cuffy and into an offside position.

It won’t count! A reprieve for Coventry, who look nervous.

(REUTERS)

16:51 , George Flood

4 mins: Luton are posing more of a threat early on here, with a key tackle in the penalty area and then a corner earned off Norton-Cuffy down the left.

The Hatters are a big threat from set-pieces. Up goes captain Tom Lockyer...

16:49 , George Flood

2 mins: A fast and furious start with nerves and ambition from both sides.

A long ball forward from Luton is safely guided back to Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson by Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

KICK-OFF

16:47 , George Flood

The richest game in football is underway!

Who will join Burnley and Sheffield United in the promised land?

16:42 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Wembley, with Kasabian blaring out in the background.

Why not just let the fans provide the backing track?

Anyway, both sides have lined up on the pitch and it’s time for the national anthem.

16:37 , George Flood

Unbelievable noise at Wembley, which is split half and half between sky blue and orange.

The pre-match Djing is getting the fans nicely pumped up.

What an occasion this promises to be!

16:34 , George Flood

Final preparations at a sun-soaked Wembley!

Kick-off is just over 10 minutes away.

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

Edwards hails ‘remarkable’ Robins and Coventry

16:19 , George Flood

Both managers today are deserving of enormous credit, regardless of the outcome of the game.

And the affable Rob Edwards was eager to heap praise on his opposite number in the build-up to the final this week.

"What Mark Robins has done with his staff, players and everyone that has helped him as well is remarkable," Edwards said. "I couldn't have done that.

"It sounded like it was so tough, especially in those early days of League Two with different stadiums and all sorts of things they had to go through, so he does deserve a lot of credit and he got a lot of recognition this season. So if they do it would be an amazing story for them.

"Both teams were playing each other in League Two not long ago, so it is not the play-off final people would have picked at the beginning of the season - but now it is here and it's these two teams.

"Both clubs have been through a lot and it's great for me to be a part of Luton now, to spend time in this position at the right end of the table."

(PA)

Luton completely unchanged

16:04 , George Flood

Luton, meanwhile, are completely unchanged from that second-leg win over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

No alterations whatsoever either to the starting XI or on the bench, with Rob Edwards having the luxury of a very settled side.

As we knew, striker Cauley Woodrow is still missing with a knee injury.

(Getty Images)

Coventry unchanged but Palmer on bench

15:59 , George Flood

Coventry are unchanged from their semi-final second-leg win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Influential match-winner Gustavo Hamer starts as expected after shrugging off a knee problem.

The only change to Mark Robins’ matchday squad sees former Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer come onto the bench after building up fitness after a hamstring problem.

He replaces striker Sean Maguire. There is no Tyler Walker.

Much expectation is riding on the shoulders of 21-goal Swedish frontman Viktor Gyokeres.

(PA)

Luton lineup

15:51 , George Flood

Starting XI: Horvath, Drameh, Osho, Lockyer, Bell, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Clark, Doughty, Adebayo, Morris

Subs: Shea, Potts, Berry, Burke, Campbell, Onyedinma, Taylor

Coventry lineup

15:49 , George Flood

Starting XI: Wilson, McNally, McFadzean, Doyle, Norton-Cuffy, Sheaf, Kelly, Bidwell, Hamer, Allen, Gyokeres

Subs: Moore, Panzo, Wilson-Esbrand, Dabo, Godden, Eccles, Palmer

Edwards: If we get carried away, we’ve got no chance

15:36 , George Flood

Luton are dreaming of a very first season in the Premier League, having been cruelly relegated from the top tier before the change in 1992.

But manager Rob Edwards has warned his players against the threat of getting carried away this afternoon.

"I try and keep a clear head but I know the magnitude of the game and we all do, there's no point in not talking about it, there's nothing wrong with dreaming and aiming for (promotion), he said.

"We are there now, in touching distance. It's one game, we know we are capable.

"But the one thing we need to do is make sure we are the best version of us and prepare as normally as possible. We have to work as hard as we usually do, organise the same and if we get those bits right you stand a chance - the basics.

"If we get carried away then you have got no chance in a game like this so my job is to make sure we concentrate on the stuff we can control and we have to work as hard as we always do."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Coventry ‘under no illusions’ as to Luton challenge

15:21 , George Flood

Today’s final is a battle of teams that finished third and fifth respectively in the Championship table.

Luton were a full 10 points ahead of Coventry in the end, with the two sides drawing 1-1 at the CBS Arena in February and 2-2 at Kenilworth Road back in September.

Neither side are prolific scorers - netting only 57 and 58 respectively in the regular season - and both have miserly defences, with only 39 and 46 shipped. Luton had the same defensive record as promoted Sheffield United.

"We are under no illusions Luton are going to be made favourites because they finished 10 points ahead of us in the division,” Robins said this week.

"Luton are a really good team with some good technical players and have the power to go with that. That's why they finished third.

"They are a year ahead of us in their development (Luton were play-off semi-finalists last season) and are expected to go up. No one expected us to be in this game.

"But the change of ownership has accelerated our five-year plan by five years. We've got to try and and finish this off, but to be in a position to do that is in itself incredible."

(Getty Images)

15:05 , George Flood

It’s not just the legions of sky-blue clad Coventry fans who are enjoying themselves in the Wembley Way sunshine as we edge ever closer to kick-off.

Plenty of white and orange on display as well.

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Robins: Coventry fightback has been exceptional

14:59 , George Flood

Coventry’s rise has been similarly remarkable, having been dragged back from the basement during two memorable spells under Mark Robins.

They earned two promotions in three seasons between 2018-20, getting back to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

They’ve had to play at Northampton and Birmingham with no home of their own for stretches amid so much off-field drama, playing seven of the first nine games this season away from home after the impact of the Commonwealth Games’ rugby sevens on the CBS Arena pitch.

As the games in hand piled up, they were bottom of the table in October and still in the relegation zone as November rolled around. But it’s been an sublime run since then, losing just once in their final 17 matches before stunning heavily-favoured Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

(Getty Images)

"We are one game away from achieving a dream and changing the club's future very quickly," said Robins.

"This season has been exceptional in terms of the start we were handed and all the well documented issues that we had.

"The fact I remained in post when others didn't. Bottom of the league in October, it's generally unacceptable.

"That's been something you look back on and say, 'OK, that could have happened but it didn't'.

"We managed to navigate our way through a really difficult period and come out the other side.

"The supporters understood the situation and really backed it, and without them it wouldn't have happened.

"That's why it makes it so special because, for me, the biggest achievement since I came through the door is the reconnection between players and supporters and long may that continue."

Edwards: Luton have risen to the big occasions

14:48 , George Flood

Luton are out to earn a fourth promotion in 10 seasons today, having recovered remarkably from slipping out of the Football League altogether in 2009 after that heavy points deduction and doubts over their future and then taken five years to finally bounce back.

Rob Edwards has carried on the fine work done first by John Still and then of course Nathan Jones, who may be seriously regretting that decision to jump ship for a disastrous short-lived spell in the Premier League with Southampton in November.

It’s been a strange turn of events for Edwards, who was poached by Watford after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, only to be dumped unceremoniously after 10 games and then quickly leading their fiercest rivals all the way to Wembley. Watford, meanwhile, finished the season in 11th.

“Everyone around this club and who is connected to this club, it means so much, to come from where it was to bring it back, there’s a lot of love there, it’s more than just football, it’s people’s lives,” Edwards said this week.

(PA)

"We will have 36,000 or so people behind us so I feel we will be supported even more, I know Coventry will have the same but it will make for a great atmosphere.

"So far this season the lads have risen to these big games and occasions, it's brought the best out of them and last week (win over Sunderland) is the best example of that. Watford and Sheffield United away too, but hopefully one more and we can perform in the biggest game of them all.

"Hopefully (there will be) the feelgood factor and they (the fans) will have a day out, they'll hopefully have their best singing voices on and get into the mood.

"A lot of it will be down to our performance I suppose and how it goes on the day during the game with goals and that sort of stuff, what will swing the atmosphere one way or another I am sure."

High-risers look for final step in Premier League bid

14:35 , George Flood

As recently as 2018, Coventry versus Luton was a League Two fixture, writes Dom Smith.

Today, the sides will face off in the most lucrative game in English football, worth £100million-plus to the winner.

The teams have punched well above their weight to reach the play-off final at Wembley.

Luton vanquished Sunderland in the semi-final to put themselves on the brink of a return to the top flight only nine years after they escaped non-League football by winning the Conference Premier.

Coventry were bottom of the Championship table as recently as October 18, having been forced to postpone four home games at the beginning of the season as the CBS Arena hosted judo, wrestling and rugby sevens at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Games in hand were piling up for Mark Robins’s side and their play-off tilt had yet to take off. December then saw the stadium’s latest owner — a certain Mike Ashley — threaten the club with an eviction notice, only to eventually extend their tenancy deal to five years last month.

Read the preview in full here

(PA)

14:32 , George Flood

The early scene in and around the home of English football, where nerves will already be jangling during that famous walk down Wembley way!

Couldn’t ask for better weather...

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Coventry vs Luton prediction

14:23 , George Flood

It’s third facing fifth in Championship terms, so you would expect Luton to have the edge but the bookies are backing Coventry as slight favourites, spearheaded by perhaps the best player outside the Premier League in Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Wembley should be treated to a close game between two direct sides, with one goal likely settling it. These two teams don’t concede many, but aren’t prolific scorers either. It will be tense!

Luton to win 1-0, after extra time.

(PA)

Luton team news

14:20 , George Flood

Luton have almost an entirely clean bill of health for today’s huge game at Wembley.

Midfielder Alfie Doughty shook off a fitness scare to play the full 90 minutes of the rousing 2-0 win over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road that sent the Hatters to within one game of the Premier League.

However, Rob Edwards will be without the services of striker Cauley Woodrow, who has not managed to overcome a knee problem that has kept him sidelined since the 1-1 draw at relegated Reading on April 19.

(Getty Images)

Coventry team news

14:15 , George Flood

The key team news from a Coventry perspective is that influential Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer has shrugged off a knee injury to be fit to play this afternoon.

He of course scored that memorable winner in the semi-final second-leg upset of Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last week.

Callum O’Hare and Fabio Tavares remain long-term absentees for the Sky Blues, while Kasey Palmer has been working on his fitness after a hamstring injury.

Striker Tyler Walker also remains doubtful.

(PA)

How to watch Coventry vs Luton

14:12 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST on Sky Sports Football and 4:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Coventry vs Luton live coverage!

14:05 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Coventry vs Luton in the Championship play-off final.

There is beautiful sunshine at Wembley Stadium for the so-called ‘richest game in football’ this afternoon, with lofty Premier League ambitions set to be realised and brutally ripped away on a day of contrasting emotions.

No one would have predicted these two sides making it to this point, with a real sense of romance associated with today’s occasion.

Both Coventry and Luton have been on remarkable upward curves after years of struggle and peril, having played each other in League Two as recently as 2018.

Kick-off in north-west London is at 4:45pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up, thoughts from both camps and live updates of the game itself.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the promised land awaits!