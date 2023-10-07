Coventry teen looks to lead team to European eSports glory

A Coventry teenager is looking to lead UK eSports champions to victory in Europe this weekend.

Isaac Adams, 17, and team claimed the UK and Ireland Splatoon title last month and are due to take on some of the world's top players in Frankfurt.

The competitor is studying eSports at Coventry College and this will be the team's first European event.

The tournament will pit them against the 12 highest-ranked teams from the continent in best-of-five matches.

Completing a first year of studies and putting together the team had made it a "jam-packed year", said the student, originally from Buckingham, who added: "I am confident we can compete with the best around, but we are well aware of the huge challenge ahead."

They are due to play a Nintendo Switch third-person shooter called Splatoon 3, which is one of the best-selling games on the device.

