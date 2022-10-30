Coventry in talks about yet another groundshare

Coventry City - Barrington Coombs/PA

Coventry City are in talks with Walsall over a potential short-term groundshare after being plunged into another stadium crisis.

City face being kicked out of their CBS Arena home with Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), the company which owns the ground, on the verge of administration.

ACL must either secure new funding or a buyer for the stadium by Monday, with Coventry returning to Championship action on Tuesday with a home match against Blackburn.

Mark Robins, the Coventry manager, says they are looking at alternative venues and League Two club Walsall has emerged as a serious option.Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium is 27 miles away from the CBS Arena, and negotiations between the two clubs are under way.

If the move goes ahead, it will be the third time Coventry have moved their home matches to a different stadium, after previously using Northampton Town’s Sixfields and Birmingham City’s St. Andrews.

Walsall do not play at home until November 19, while Coventry have three more home matches before the World Cup break. Coventry have played only six of their 15 matches at home this season, after games earlier in the campaign were cancelled due to a unsafe playing surface.

There are also fears that the EFL could punish Coventry with a fine or suspended points deduction if home matches are moved out of the city.

In another unwanted development at the club, the EFL has also hit Coventry with a transfer embargo after an alleged issue with payment to HMRC.

After the home defeat by Blackpool on Saturday, Robins said: “It's my job to prepare the team wherever we play.

"The players, the staff and the club have been punched around for far too long and the club should never be allowed to be separated from their stadium or their training ground. It should all go hand-in-hand. That's it.

"[Tuesday night’s game] will go ahead. I know where the potential alternatives are but I'm not at liberty to tell you."

Coventry are 22nd in the Championship table, three points ahead of bottom club West Bromwich Albion.