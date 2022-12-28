Coventry City warn fans over increase in drug taking and underage drinking

Coventry Building Society Arena - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Coventry City have warned fans that they face stadium bans after finding an increase in the amount of drug-taking at football matches.

In a rare public statement by a club on the issue, Coventry also identified problems of underage drinking and flares being thrown.

It follows a wider surge in football-related arrests across the top four tiers of the professional game last season when cocaine use was blamed by police following a rise in pitch invasions, missile-throwing, flares and hate crimes.

"We are aware of increased drug taking and usage at matches, and this has grown further in recent weeks,” said Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy.

"We work closely with the police already on a number of fronts, and will be working proactively with them ... and identifying those supporters who are doing this. Alongside underage drinking and other behaviour outlined, it is disappointing we are having to put out this further warning.

"However, we are determined to ensure that the actions of a minority do not affect the majority of fans, whose support home and away is fantastic. Fans who are found to be taking part in this behaviour will be banned and will be liable to further action from the police."

The warning comes 12 days after the club highlighted a number of incidents in the Singers Corner area of the Coventry Building Society Arena which had prompted supporters to raise concerns.

These included flares which hit other Coventry fans, anti-social behaviour and abuse towards other supporters, injuries to supporters during goal celebrations and also fans standing on steps, despite instructions from stewards.

Home Office figures for the 2021-22 season showed there had been 2,198 arrests during the first full campaign since the coronavirus pandemic, up 59 per cent from 2018-19 and the most since 2013-14.

West Ham United fans were the worst offenders, with 95 arrests, followed by Manchester City (76), Manchester United (72), Leicester City (59) and Everton (58).