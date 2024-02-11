Coventry City 2-1 Millwall: Haji Wright double beats Lions as Sky Blues hit top six

Haji Wright's double took him to 11 goals for Coventry City this season

Coventry City had to come from behind as Haji Wright's two goals in three minutes beat Millwall to lift the Sky Blues into the Championship top six.

Despite wasting a lot of chances, Mark Robins' side looked in danger of being beaten by teenager Romain Esse's first-half strike.

But Wright went down in the penalty area in a tangle of legs with Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga to earn himself a 67th-minute spot-kick.

Then, having sent Matija Sarkic the wrong way from the spot, US international Wright fired a 70th-minute winner when his near-post shot beat Sarkic's weak attempt to keep it out - for his 11th goal of the campaign.

While City avoided the threat of a second home defeat of the season to climb four places to sixth, it was 18th-placed Millwall's sixth game without a win across all competitions.

Coventry's victory was undoubtedly reward for their overall dominance.

They should have been ahead after an early scramble when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto had a shot blocked, then Wright's follow-up came off the left post - ricocheting on to the woodwork for a second time and back into Sarkic's safe clutches.

But Millwall's Michael Obafemi also went close with a shot straight at Coventry keeper Brad Collins, before the visitors stunned the arena by going in front.

The move came straight from Millwall keeper Sarkic, whose long clearance was flicked on down the left and transferred back inside by Zian Flemming before Esse let fly, his powerful right-foot shot getting a big touch off Luis Binks to divert past City keeper Collins.

Obafemi should then have made it two when he shot straight at Collins, before Coventry midfielder Victor Torp's free-kick was tipped over by Sarkic, and Kasey Palmer's shot was deflected over for a corner off Wes Harding's head.

The home chances continued to come after the break as Callum O'Hare played in Sakamoto, whose shot was pushed out by Sarkic, before Torp had an effort from just outside the area deflected wide.

But, just when impatience levels appeared to be increasing among home fans, Wright went down in the box - and put the resulting penalty in the right corner.

Three minutes later, O'Hare picked out Wright on the left side of the area unmarked and, despite Sarkic's outstretched right hand getting a hand to it, he found the bottom left corner.

Who's next?

Both sides return to Championship action on Wednesday.

Coventry travel to Devon to play another lowly side, Plymouth Argyle, while Millwall host promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.