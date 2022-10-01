Coventry art trail to raise money for cancer charities

Sarah (left) and Scott Crowther set up the exhibition to raise awareness of childhood cancer

An outdoor art exhibition to celebrate the creations of children with cancer is being held in Coventry.

Art in the Park is being held at the Russells Garden Centre and was organised by the Pass the Smile for Ben charity.

The organisation was founded in memory of Ben Crowther, who died from cancer in 2019 at the age of seven.

The exhibition is running until Sunday 2 October.

In June 2018, Ben was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects soft tissue.

His dad, Scott Crowther, said the work showed how much art could mean to children spending long periods of time in hospital.

As part of the project, the brainchild of Ben's mother Sarah, trees have been adorned with artwork that has been designed and drawn by children.

'Quite emotional'

The pieces are all accompanied by a description of the artist, the cancer they were diagnosed with and a story about them.

Mr Crowther said: "If you follow the trial, you get a sense of the passion that the kids have put into the work and what it means to them - it is quite emotional."

The exhibition has already attracted visitors from far as afield as Leeds and Southend-on-Sea.

Kate Russell, the owner of the garden centre said: "It has been amazing, it has really touched people's hearts to get an insight into the children and their families."

You can view the online gallery on the Pass The Smile website.

