Covenant School shooting updates: Suspected shooter dead, 'multiple patients' after Nashville attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Nashville school early Monday, Nashville police said.

Officers "engaged" an active shooter at the Covenant School, a pre-kindergarten through grade six private school, and the shooter is dead, Nashville police said on Twitter.

There are "multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department wrote.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The Covenant School is in the city's Green Hills neighborhood, about nine miles southeast of downtown Nashville. The school is located on the campus of Covenant Presbyterian Church. It's next door to a Nashville Fire Department station and less than a mile south of Nashville's largest shopping district.

In Nashville, multiple police cruisers were seen heading south on Hillsboro Road after the shooting call was reported. Multiple Metro Nashville Police Department helicopters were also seen flying overhead.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: School shooting updates: Suspected shooter dead after Nashville attack