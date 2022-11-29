Covalon to Present at the Planet MicroCap Investor Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:COV; OTCQX:CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Investor Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST. Brian Pedlar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Covalon Technologies Ltd., will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47186

Covalon is an innovation-driven medical device company with a strong portfolio of patented dressings and technology that make it easier for health care providers to protect patients from infection and help patients heal. Whether suffering from a chronic wound, recovering from a surgery, or undergoing treatment that requires vascular insertions, patients benefit from Covalon's family of FDA-approved products and technology that are designed to reduce complications during treatments.

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Covalon, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted virtually.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Name: Brian Pedlar, CEO, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Phone: 905.568.8400 x 233

Address: 1660 Tech Ave., Unit 5, Mississauga, ON, Canada, L4W 5S7

Email: bpedlar@covalon.com

