Couturier scores in OT as the Flyers beat the Golden Knights for their fourth win in a row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the game winner a minute into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers relied on a pair of power play goals to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Couturier took advantage of a turnover by Jack Eichel and slid a shot through the pads of goalie Logan Thompson. The goal stood up to video review for a potential missed stoppage.

The Flyers' power play, which has ranked at or near the bottom of the league all season, was able to score on its first two opportunities.

Owen Tippett scored for the fourth consecutive game, banging in the rebound of a shot from Travis Sanheim to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Tyson Foerster scored his first goal of the season 59 seconds into the second, gathering a partially blocked shot by Sanheim and putting it past Thompson to make it 2-0.

Sean Walker also scored for Philadelphia, floating in a seeing-eye wrist shot from the blue line. Carter Hart made 28 saves to earn the win.

Reigning playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault score twice in the second period for Vegas, first on a spinning backhander from the left circle and later on a two-man-advantage for his ninth goal of the season.

William Karlsson started the scoring for the Golden Knights, snapping a wrister that deflected off Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and past Hart.

On a roll and surprisingly 9-7-1 to start the season, the Flyers are on the verge of getting a couple of veteran defensemen back in their lineup. Marc Staal (rib) and Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body) have been practicing with the team.

Anthony Sanfilippo, The Associated Press