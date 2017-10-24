Couture, Jones lead Sharks to 4-1 win over Rangers

San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones blocks a shot by the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Martin Jones and San Jose's penalty-killing came through to help the Sharks win in a game coach Peter DeBoer said wasn't one of their best.

Jones stopped 33 shots , and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks to a 4-1 victory over the struggling New York Rangers on Monday night. San Jose was whistled for six penalties - all in the first two periods - and didn't give up a goal on any of the chances.

''We don't want to take that many penalties but on the plus side our penalty kill was outstanding again,'' Jones said. ''We're playing really well I thought 5-on-5 and then it's just bad turnovers that we can have easily eliminated from our game. ... Just a couple little mistakes here and there we can clean up.''

Tim Heed, Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Jones got his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts.

San Jose is now 30 for 31 on the penalty kill in seven games since giving up three power-play goals in the season- opener against Philadelphia.

''Wasn't one of our better efforts,'' DeBoer said. ''You can't come into any building and take six or seven (penalties). We got fortunate our goalie was as good as he was tonight and our PK was good.''

Mika Zibanejad scored and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 20 saves for the Rangers, who fell to 2-6-2 on the season. New York also dropped to 3 for 25 on the power play over the last six games.

''We had plenty of good opportunities,'' Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. ''You have to give credit to their goaltender and the group in front of him. When you get close to 20 scoring chances, you should be able to score more than one goal.''

With the Sharks leading 3-0 after two periods, Couture took the puck away from Lundqvist behind the goal and sent it to Karlsson, who put it in for his second of the season at 2:51 of the third. Couture got his 200th career assist on the play.