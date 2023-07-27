Coutts CEO Peter Flavel stands down over Nigel Farage row

Peter Flavel (Nigel Howard)

Coutts’ chief executive Peter Flavel, the boss of the private bank which closed Nigel Farage’s account, will step down immediately, NatWest Group has said.

It follows the departure of NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose, early on Wednesday, after she admitted a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by the NatWest Group, with BBC business editor Simon Jack, at a charity dinner.

In a statement, on Thursday, Paul Thwaite, the NatWest Group CEO said he had “agreed with Peter Flavel that he will step down as Coutts CEO and CEO of our Wealth Businesses by mutual consent with immediate effect”.

“Whilst I will be personally sorry to lose Peter as a colleague, I believe this is the right decision for Coutts and the wider Group.

“I have asked Mohammad Kamal Syed to step into the role of interim CEO of Coutts and our Wealth Businesses. Mo has extensive Wealth Management experience and is the ideal person to lead Coutts through this difficult time as we begin the search for Peter’s replacement.”

Mr Flavel said he was “exceptionally proud of my seven years at Coutts” and wanted to “thank the team that have built it into such a high performing business”.

“In the handling of Mr Farage’s case we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service. As CEO of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down.”

Mr Farage, a key architect of Brexit which many experts say has dealt a multi-billion-pound blow to Britain, had called for a wider shake-up of the NatWest board, including for its chairman Sir Howard Davies to quit, after it had voiced “full confidence” in Dame Alison on Tuesday evening.

He said on Wednesday: “Anybody on that board that backed that statement that was put out at 17.42 yesterday — a totally unsustainable statement — should be gone.”

