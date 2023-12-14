Coutinho scraps hydrogen home heating trial after local backlash

Claire Coutinho coming out of Cabinet meeting

Claire Coutinho has cancelled a pioneering trial of hydrogen heating in a northeast town following a backlash from local residents.

A proposed test in Redcar would have seen Northern Gas Networks (NGN) supply hydrogen, instead of natural gas, to as many as 2,000 homes for heating and cooking.

But a government document published by Ms Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, said the Redcar trial would no longer go ahead because of difficulties acquiring hydrogen supplies in time for the scheme.

It deals a major blow to ambitions by gas companies to prove hydrogen-powered heating can be practically rolled out and comes after a similar trial in Whitby, Ellesmere Port, was also cancelled.

The Whitby scheme was abandoned following a local revolt and Redcar’s local council had warned last week that its own area’s trial was facing a similar backlash, although the Government made no reference to this.

Instead, an update to the official hydrogen strategy said: “We have now decided not to proceed with the proposed trial in Redcar as designed, due to issues in obtaining a robust, local hydrogen supply.

“We continue to recognise the role that hydrogen could play in home heating and we will decide in 2026 whether, and if so how, hydrogen will contribute to household heat decarbonisation.”

It added that the Government would examine evidence from an ongoing smaller trial in Fife and other experiments across Europe.

An NGN spokesman said: “We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to take forward our plan to heat homes and businesses in Redcar with low carbon hydrogen.

“Without adequate local hydrogen production, it is no longer possible to deliver the project. We’d like to thank the community in Redcar for its support during the development of our plans.

“As the Energy Secretary recognises, it’s vital that we continue to explore the potential of hydrogen through the Fife project.

“We must retain choice for customers in the way they heat their homes as we move away from natural gas.”

Story continues

The Redcar scheme was viewed as a key test for whether hydrogen heating can be practically rolled out at scale.

While industry figures have argued it could save money by making use of existing gas infrastructure, several experts and the National Infrastructure Commission have argued it would be inefficient and expensive.

A decision by ministers on the issue has been pencilled in for 2026.

But Dr Richard Lowes, an expert in heating at Exeter University and senior associate of the Regulatory Assistance Project, said the Redcar trial’s cancellation was “undoubtedly a huge setback for the idea of hydrogen heating”.

He added: “It does clearly show that the idea that hydrogen heating was simple and consumer friendly has always been nonsense.”

NGN had previously suggested it would also create 300 jobs and lead to £300m of investment in Redcar.

Residents who did not want to take part in the hydrogen trial would have been given electrically-powered heat pumps instead.

But the proposals faced a backlash from residents in recent months, who argued they did not want to be forced to give up their current gas heating and raised concerns about the lack of detailed safety assessments that had been published.

NGN has always insisted it would never put residents at risk and that the trial would not go ahead without sign-off from the Health and Safety Executive.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.