My Cousin Vinny star Marisa Tomei responds to Rudy Giuliani’s reference

Marisa Tomei has reacted to Rudy Giuliani's reference to My Cousin Vinny during his latest press conference.

Donald Trump’s lawyer and the former New York mayor addressed unfounded claims of election fraud in a speech on Thursday (18 November), and compared it to a scene in the 1992 comedy.

Tomei won an Oscar for her role in the film. She played Mona Lisa Vito, the fiancée of Joe Pesci’s unlikely lawyer, Vinny.

The specific scene involves Vinny asking a witness how many fingers he’s holding up from the other side of the court room.

Unable to see because they’re wearing such thick glasses, the witness guesses incorrectly.

Giuliani was suggesting that those observing the counting of Republican ballots were unable to see clearly.

“These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he said, adding: “They couldn’t see a thing!”

Tomei reacted to the reference by sharing a clip of her character pulling a sassy pose.

She accompanied it with the word: “Mood”.

The film’s director, Jonathan Lynn, also responded to the reference, mocking Giuliani in the process.

