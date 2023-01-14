Cousin Of BLM Co-Founder Said Police Were 'Trying To George Floyd' Him Before Death

Sara Boboltz
·3 min read
Cousin Of BLM Co-Founder Said Police Were 'Trying To George Floyd' Him Before Death

Body camera footage from the day Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers repeatedly tased the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder in the middle of a busy intersection shows the man, Keenan Anderson, begging police not to hurt him.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me!” Anderson exclaimed in the footage as officers pinned him down on the pavement.

Footage shows Anderson flagging down an officer on a motorcycle on Jan. 3 after allegedly getting involved in a traffic collision.

Officers, however, turned their focus to apprehend him.

At points in the video, Anderson shouts for help and says, “They’re trying to kill me!” adding, “Please don’t do this, sir!”

Anderson was arrested and transported to a local hospital, where he subsequently died, according to police.

The 31-year-old was a father and an English teacher, according to the family who spoke with The Los Angeles Times. His cousin Patrisse Cullors played a key role in starting the Black Lives Matter movement a decade ago ― she is credited as the first to use the influential hashtag.

The BLM movement accelerated after Floyd died in 2020 at the hands of police in Minnesota, who later received prison sentences.

So far, Anderson is one of three fatalities of Black and brown men this year after Los Angeles Police use-of-force interactions. The other two men, Oscar Sanchez and Takar Smith were shot and killed ― all three deaths occurred within the same week at the start of the new year.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore released the body camera footage for all three deadly interactions earlier than legally required due to the public interest, saying that the incidents “deeply concern[ed]” him.

Moore said at a press conference this week that Anderson had caused the collision. According to the LAPD, Anderson attempted to run away as additional law enforcement officers arrived. The first responding officer saw Anderson “exhibiting erratic behavior” and “verbalized with him” before requesting backup for “a DUI investigation,” according to a statement from the department.

In the released footage, Anderson initially complied with the officer’s commands to stay against a wall. Then, he can be heard saying, “I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry.” Later, he said somebody was trying to “put stuff” in his car.

Speaking with NPR about the body camera footage, Cullors told the outlet that she recognized the look of fear on her cousin’s face.

“When you get in a car accident, your body is in shock,” she said. “I don’t know what my cousin was going through, emotionally and mentally. But what I do know is that he got in a car accident. That’s scary. And when you get in a car accident, you need help.”

Once in police custody, Anderson was taken to a Santa Monica hospital, where he died after cardiac arrest, although no official cause of death has been released.

“I’ve been challenging law enforcement for the last 22 years,” Cullors told NPR, “but I’ve never had someone this close in my family be killed by the police.”

The LAPD said they found “cocaine metabolite” and “cannabinoids” in Anderson’s system. However, it is not clear whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident because of the length of time they can be detected in the body. Civil liberties groups criticized the release of a preliminary drug test as an attempt to smear Anderson’s character.

However, his family told The Los Angeles Times that he thought about going into law enforcement himself but pursued a master’s degree in education. His family said he moved to Virginia six months ago to live with his fiancee and teach 10th-grade English at a school in Washington, D.C.

The use of stun guns has been debated for years as the shock has been found to lead to sudden death in some cases, even though they are marketed as a less lethal option for law enforcement.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Dad killed newborn son by shaking him 'with force of car crash'

    Abel-Jax Mailey was just seven weeks old when his father Oliver Mailey, 26, inflicted the fatal injuries on him.

  • Andrew Tate's cars seized by Romanian authorities

    STORY: Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.Earlier this week, prosecutors told Reuters they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.Tate's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game Sunday. He fully participated in practices Thursday and Friday. Austin Schlottman started the first four games in Bradbury's absence until breaking his lower leg, when backup guard Ch

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts. Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NF

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s