Courtois names the Real Madrid star who gets angry the quickest, reveals reason behind youngster’s unique nickname

Thibaut Courtois was a standout performer in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Stuttgart in their 2024/25 Champions League opener, producing several crucial saves to keep the German side at bay.

After the match, Courtois sat down with popular streamer Ibai Llanos to discuss the win, the team’s current form, and some light-hearted insights about his teammates.

Courtois on Real Madrid’s progress

Talking about Real Madrid’s progress, Courtois highlighted how playing for Real Madrid comes with constant scrutiny over the performances of every individual.

“When you are at Madrid you will always talk about the team, even if they win there are always things to say and that is why Madrid is Madrid,” he said (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

The Belgian went on to point out how Real Madrid are trying to tactically adjust itself to the changing dynamics of the squad and how it is important to make sure everyone feels a part of the team.

“In the end, they will surely find themselves on the pitch with each other. Last year we played 4-4-2, this year we are playing 4-3-3, and in the end, everyone has to feel better on the pitch,” he said.

Courtois also reflected on the team’s ability to improve while still securing victories.

Courtois believes there is room to improve (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“We’re becoming better and better at linking up and I think everyone is contributing, and everyone is happy and content,” he said.

His statement comes on the back of Real Madrid’s tepid start to the campaign, although the team has visibly improved in the past few matches.

“We have to improve our level even more, but as long as we’re winning it’s always better because in the end you can play great and end up losing games. Sometimes I prefer not to play so well and win than to play wonderfully and not win,” he added.

In a more lighthearted moment, Courtois revealed that Dani Carvajal is the player who gets “angry” the most. “Carva is someone who likes to get angry, when he wins he gets angry even more and when he loses you can’t talk to him,” Courtois joked.

The Belgian also addressed Endrick’s curious nickname, ‘Bobby,’ sharing that Jude Bellingham started the nickname, and it soon caught on with the rest of the squad.

“He told me that it had been misinterpreted, that they had changed a bit what he meant or something like that. I asked him one day and he told me that he hadn’t given that answer, and then they changed the video as if he said he was his idol and I don’t know,” said the Belgian.

“Jude Bellingham started calling him ‘Bobby’ and after a while everyone else did it,” he added.

Endrick recently made headlines by becoming the youngest Real Madrid player to score a goal in the Champions League, beating Raul’s record in the process.

Endrick’s goal was particularly celebrated by Bellingham, who shares a close bond with the young Brazilian.