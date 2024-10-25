Courtois embracing off-season as CF Montreal ends 2024 campaign

MONTREAL — As Saba Lobzhanidze slotted Atlanta United’s fifth and final penalty into the bottom corner, CF Montreal’s playoff run — and season — came to a sudden, premature end.

Despite the disappointment of losing 5-4 on penalties in a wild-card game at home, the mood at CF Montreal's end-of-season media availabilities at Centre Nutrilait on Friday was noticeably lighter than last year.

After amassing an impressive 13 points in their final six games, Montreal looked rejuvenated, securing a home play-in game and showcasing the expansive, ambitious style they aimed for all season.

Once as low as 14th in the standings, the club was energized by new signings and a growing grasp of head coach Laurent Courtois’ tactics.

“With what we were able to accomplish this year, we already have a head start on certain aspects of play. We still have a lot to work on in order to become more precise, but we’re very excited and confident about what we’ve seen,” said Courtois, who looked forward to navigating his first full off-season at the helm.

“Last year I arrived a few days before pre-season and wasn’t able to prepare with my staff. It was pretty much improvising on the day, but now we have the luxury to get work done right away.”

In his first year managing the professional side, the former Columbus Crew 2 head coach acknowledged the steep learning curve of man-management at the senior level. That challenge came to a head in August when he publicly called out forward Josef Martinez over his on- and off-field attitude."

They have since reconciled, but Courtois admitted it marked rock bottom for them both. In the following weeks, Martinez rediscovered the form that earned him Major League Soccer’s Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player in 2018, scoring eight goals in the season’s last six games.

“This is a family; I spend more time here than I do at home. One day I love you, one day I don’t because every day is different,” said Martinez, who also earned the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the team's player of the year with 14 goals and three assists in 24 games.

“We are professionals, and he is the boss, so we have to respect that decision.”

Having signed a one-year contract with an additional option year, speculation about Martinez’s return has run rampant with conflicting reports about where he will end up next year. He has repeatedly stated that he is happy in Montreal and is currently enjoying his football, but only time will tell if the Venezuelan International will be lighting up Stade Saputo again in 2025.

One player whose contract situation and relationship with Courtois are on the opposite end of the spectrum is captain Samuel Piette, who was awarded both the defensive player of the year and Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy, awarded to the player who best embodied the spirit of hard work and determination.

Piette logged 31 appearances and missed only two games — not counting the month away from the club while representing Canada at Copa America — and has consistently been praised for a gritty style of play which lets the more technical players shine.

“Right now, we have this beautiful image in our head of our form at the end of the season that we enjoyed. We still have to remember the more difficult moments in the year though,” said Piette. “There are still a lot of things to work on and correct. You look at the games and we conceded more than 60 goals […] nobody can save every goal so it’s definitely a group effort.”

Despite the mid-table finish, Montreal’s defensive form left a lot to be desired. They conceded the fourth-most goals, had the sixth-worst goal differential, and allowed the second-most expected goals in the league.

Above all else was a lack of consistency at the back, with the club putting up solid defensive numbers and following it up with a near-immediate deluge of avoidable goals. Three times, they conceded 10 goals across three games, including a four-game stretch that saw 15 goals allowed.

"This is still a young group in need of consistency and experience at the same time and be secure in the knowledge that everyone is giving at least a baseline amount of effort," said Courtois.

“The squad construction is never-ending and (depth is) something that will be updated as it goes along.”

Part of that depth was brought in during the summer transfer window when Caden Clark, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, and Tom Pearce all made impactful contributions with little time to adapt to their new club, helping secure a playoff berth.

In recent years, Montreal has become one of the league’s most efficient users of General Allocation Money and Targeted Allocation Money — funds designated for inter-MLS transactions that facilitate transfers and help teams stay under the salary cap. Notable players like Djordje Mihailovic, Romell Quioto, Kamal Miller, and Alistair Johnston have either justified their transfer fees with strong performances or delivered solid returns at a significant profit

Announcements regarding player contract retention and option pickups will be made over the winter.

With renovations to Olympic Stadium still underway, Montreal is expected to formally begin training camp in late January or early February in the south of the United States.

