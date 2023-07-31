Courtney Stodden and Filmmaker Chris Sheng Split After Two-Year Engagement

After the pair got engaged in 2021, filmmaker Chris Shen wrote: "For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love"

Courtney Stodden is officially single.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Stodden, 28, has ended their engagement to filmmaker Chris Sheng. And while they have yet to publicly speak out on the relationship shakeup, the media personality's rep addressed the matter in a statement to Page Six.

“Courtney is now a single woman,” the star’s rep said. “She is looking forward to telling her story.”

Stodden, who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, accepted an engagement from Sheng in 2021. "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote in a now-deleted Instagram engagement post.

Sheng’s engagement post has also been deleted, though he noted in the caption how “blessed and fortunate” he was at the time.

“We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime,” he wrote. “For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love.”

Stodden was previously married to Doug Hutchinson. The former couple controversially tied the knot in 2011 when Stodden was just 16 and Hutchinson was 51. After years of being in an on-again, off-again relationship, the pair split in 2016 and formally divorced in 2020.

Stodden's former relationship with Hutchinson has since given her a different outlook on love and dating. Of ending the relationship, she previously wrote on Instagram: “I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place."

However, Stodden later told Fox News Digital that her relationship with Hutchinson "shined a light on the grooming and what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well,"

Stodden, fortunately, does believe going through what she did ultimately made her stronger. "I am a really empathetic, sensitive person, and I always have been. But my experience has made me so strong. If it didn't happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different," they also told the outlet.

"Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual," Stodden added. "And that's really one of the main reasons why I'm speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong. It's just really made me very fearless."

The actor is currently writing a memoir about their relationship with Hutchinson. It has yet to be revealed whether details on their breakup from Sheng will be included.



