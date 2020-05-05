Courtney scores virtual Supercars wildcard

The 2010 Supercars champion will make his debut appearance in the successful virtual series, driving a Boost Mobile-backed Holden in the three races on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

It will mark a return to Supercars competition for the star driver, who split with the Team Sydney outfit just a single-round into his highly-publicised tenure with the squad.

In a throwback to his days in karting and European open-wheeler racing, Courtney will run the #44 on his Eseries entry.

“I'm very happy to back on track this week behind the wheel of the #44 Boost Mobile Commodore,” Courtney said.

“I’ve been practicing on my Next Level Racing simulator since the Eseries began so will be interesting to see how I go against some familiar competition.

“The Eseries has been great to watch, I’ve been itching to get back into it.

“Spa is a very technical circuit plus this week there is a new format, so I think it will be a great night of racing.

“I’ve raced in Europe before, but not from my lounge room so will be interesting to see how I go. I'm really looking forward to testing myself in a Supercar again.”

Courtney was poised to be making real-world wildcard starts in Supercars this year after his Team Sydney split, with a deal all but in place to run a third Erebus entry.

It's unknown whether the coronavirus-induced break in racing will affect those plans.

Courtney will be one of five wildcards racing in the Eseries at Spa, with Formula 1 ace Lando Norris and FIA F3 rookie Jack Doohan already locked in.

