Courtney Love Backtracks on Weighing in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Was Wrong'

Dan Heching
·5 min read
Courtney Love, Johnny Depp
Courtney Love, Johnny Depp

Victor Boyko/Getty; John Phillips/Getty Courtney Love (L); Johnny Depp

Courtney Love is apologizing for expressing her thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, after a group of videos in which she appeared was "accidentally" posted online.

In a new social media post shared to her own Instagram account on Saturday, the Hole frontwoman, 57, indirectly addressed her previous statements found in a series of videos shared earlier in the weekend by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus's Instagram account.

"I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn't want public (I'm sure it was not deliberate)," Love wrote in the caption next to a video in which she is seen walking her dog.

RELATED: Amber Heard's Legal Team Changes Course Last-Minute, No Longer Plans to Call Johnny Depp Back

"Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?" she later added, seemingly referencing Depp, 58, whom she said saved her from a drug overdose in the 90s and doted on her daughter Frances Bean in the first series of videos.

"Is it ANY OF MY F--KING BUSINESS? No."

Love also wrote, "I certainly don't always do the right thing," going on to add, "I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I've been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy [sic]."

"I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever," the musician later continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss to Testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial After Heard's 'Stairs' Remark

"In my program of recovery, 'when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it' I was wrong," the widow of Kurt Cobain added in her Saturday mea culpa.

"The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having 'fun with schadenfraude [sic]' (look it up: 'Delight in another's down fall'🛑)& show sincere empathy for both parties," Love concluded.

"If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends. Back to my offline life."

RELATED: Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Spanish-Style Los Angeles Home for $2.3 Million

In the first series of videos shared over the weekend, Love said, "I don't really wanna make judgments publicly. I just wanna tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room," referencing the famed club in West Hollywood, California, that Depp once co-owned and where River Phoenix collapsed and died of a drug overdose in October 1993.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and [daughter] Frances [Bean Cobain] was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love continued.

The musician said Depp "sent limos" to Cobain's school "where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates [of the Caribbean movies]."

"He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," Love continued. "I've never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Love said near the end of the video posts that she "been the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" before, and has "a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for" Heard, 36.

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," she added. "And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He testified that after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."

He and the Aquaman 2 actress married in 2015 and split in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the star's attempt to overturn the decision was denied.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc