Courtney Love Backtracks on Weighing in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Was Wrong'

Courtney Love, Johnny Depp

Victor Boyko/Getty; John Phillips/Getty Courtney Love (L); Johnny Depp

Courtney Love is apologizing for expressing her thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, after a group of videos in which she appeared was "accidentally" posted online.

In a new social media post shared to her own Instagram account on Saturday, the Hole frontwoman, 57, indirectly addressed her previous statements found in a series of videos shared earlier in the weekend by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus's Instagram account.

"I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn't want public (I'm sure it was not deliberate)," Love wrote in the caption next to a video in which she is seen walking her dog.

RELATED: Amber Heard's Legal Team Changes Course Last-Minute, No Longer Plans to Call Johnny Depp Back

"Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?" she later added, seemingly referencing Depp, 58, whom she said saved her from a drug overdose in the 90s and doted on her daughter Frances Bean in the first series of videos.

"Is it ANY OF MY F--KING BUSINESS? No."

Love also wrote, "I certainly don't always do the right thing," going on to add, "I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I've been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy [sic]."

"I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever," the musician later continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss to Testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial After Heard's 'Stairs' Remark

"In my program of recovery, 'when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it' I was wrong," the widow of Kurt Cobain added in her Saturday mea culpa.

"The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having 'fun with schadenfraude [sic]' (look it up: 'Delight in another's down fall'🛑)& show sincere empathy for both parties," Love concluded.

Story continues

"If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends. Back to my offline life."

RELATED: Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Spanish-Style Los Angeles Home for $2.3 Million

In the first series of videos shared over the weekend, Love said, "I don't really wanna make judgments publicly. I just wanna tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room," referencing the famed club in West Hollywood, California, that Depp once co-owned and where River Phoenix collapsed and died of a drug overdose in October 1993.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and [daughter] Frances [Bean Cobain] was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love continued.

The musician said Depp "sent limos" to Cobain's school "where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates [of the Caribbean movies]."

"He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," Love continued. "I've never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Love said near the end of the video posts that she "been the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" before, and has "a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for" Heard, 36.

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," she added. "And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."

Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He testified that after Heard's allegations against him, he lost "nothing short of everything."

He and the Aquaman 2 actress married in 2015 and split in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Depp, who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman, has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the star's attempt to overturn the decision was denied.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.