Courtney Lawes ruled out of England versus Japan opener but Jonny May makes shock return

Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England’s opening autumn international fixture against Argentina, although there is a remarkable return for Jonny May.

May is recalled just 10 days after appearing to dislocate his elbow during Gloucester’s narrow victory over London Irish, while Owen Farrell is also named in a 36-man squad.

A release confirmed that Farrell would “continue through the latter stages of his graduated return to play protocols in camp”. In the absence of Lawes, he will be alongside Tom Curry and Ellis Genge as one of the favourites to captain England on Sunday.

Lawes, who led England to a 2-1 series victory over Australia in July, has not played since September 24 when he left the field early in the second half of Northampton Saints’ 41-21 loss to Leicester Tigers at Franklin’s Gardens and failed a head injury assessment.

Phil Dowson, the Saint director of rugby, revealed on Saturday that Lawes was still experiencing symptoms of concussion.

Lewis Ludlam has also been withdrawn due to an abdominal wall injury as Sean Robinson of Newcastle Falcons, a lock who has also featured at blindside flanker for his club, joins the group to provide additional cover.

May has won 69 caps and scored 35 Test tries, yet has not featured for England, outside of an appearance against the Barbarians, since the win over South Africa almost a year ago. Injury derailed his 2022 Six Nations campaign before COVID rendered him a peripheral figure on the tour of Australia.

It seemed as though May would be out of the running for the upcoming fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa as well. Against Irish, in what was just his third of the Premiership season for Gloucester, he was forced off after jarring his arm during an aerial duel with Ben Loader.

Adam Radwan and Tom Roebuck drop out as the casualties of the 32-year-old’s return, with Jack Nowell, Cadan Murley and Max Malins remaining in the squad as other wing options alongside George Furbank and Freddie Steward.

Jamie George, Henry Arundell and Will Stuart will continue their respective rehab programmes as England build up to facing the Pumas at Twickenham.

There was more intrigue among the players listed as “unavailable due to injury”. As well as more recognised figures such as George Ford and Lawes was the name of Ratu Naulago, the Fiji-born British Army soldier who joined Bristol Bears from Super League side Hull FC two years ago.

Now 31, the uncapped Naulago would be an explosive wing option and is evidently under consideration for Test honours.

Smith: Tuilagi adds fear factor

Manu Tuilagi passes the ball during the England training session held at Twickenham Stadium - David Rogers/Getty Images

Marcus Smith is relishing the prospect of reuniting with the “absolute beast” that is Manu Tuilagi, insisting that the explosive centre still adds a “fear factor” to the England line-up.

Now over a year and 13 caps into his Test career, Smith also believes his playmaking relationship with Owen Farrell can flourish thanks to their improved understanding off the field.

Farrell was absent from England’s training camp in Jersey after suffering a concussion during Saracens’ win over Exeter Chiefs on October 22. He caught up with Smith and the rest of the backs via Zoom last Thursday evening, though, and Eddie Jones will surely want to team up two distributors alongside Tuilagi at some stage over the autumn – perhaps as early as Sunday’s fixture against Argentina. Smith would be on board with that plan.

“First and foremost, Manu is a brilliant bloke,” said the fly-half last week. “He’s always looked after me ever since I was young. He makes me feel very comfortable and like I can be myself and I love that about him. And on the field, he’s an absolute beast, he’s a freak ball in hand, he’s got brilliant hands at the line and he bangs pretty hard in defence.

“It’s lovely to look outside and know he’s there because he’s always got my back, which is pretty special and I think he adds a fear factor to our team. I know when I play against him I get that on a Friday night.”

Since returning from a central role in England’s 2-1 series victory over Australia in July, Smith has featured in four Premiership matches for Harlequins. He admitted to feeling “frustrated” following a loss to Leicester Tigers in which he “didn’t find very much space”, yet described his display in a 29-13 victory over Sale Sharks as “controlled and calm”.

Circumstances have dictated that Jones has only seen a midfield combination of Smith, Farrell and Tuilagi for 68 minutes, that coming at the start of the 32-15 win over Australia last November before Farrell injured his ankle.

Smith and Farrell did wear 10 and 12 throughout the Test series against the Wallabies and the former is confident that their cohesion will continue to improve.

“The transition going from club to country always brings challenges and it just emphasises how being together off the field, spending time, having coffees together, playing cards allows you to get on the same page,” Smith said. “Me and Faz, for example, have only played four games together but our relationship off the field is a lot better than it was a year ago.

“Put another year on that with JVP [Jack van Poortvliet], Raffi [Quirke], Ben Youngs, Sladey [Henry Slade], all the players around me, being closer off the field will translate on to the field. We’ll know where each other is without even looking at each other. That’s the next level, you’ve got to put the effort in to understand your team-mates and know what they want from you and what you want from them.”

Slade, Guy Porter and Will Joseph are the other centre options in England’s 36-man squad with Farrell returning to preparations on Monday after missing the trip to Jersey. He did, however, keep up to speed by watching videos of training sessions and joining a Zoom call.

“He contributes a lot,” Smith said of Farrell. “He’s a brilliant leader whenever he’s in camp, he drives standards on and off the field, he’s full of ideas and he’s not afraid to speak up so we miss him for that but, ultimately, we’re communicating to him because we feel like he can spot things and add things that we may have missed from being in the thick of it.”

Smith expects a stern challenge from Argentina, particularly at the breakdown from tenacious forwards such as Julian Montoya and Pablo Matera. This will put England’s playmakers under the microscope, but Smith feels like a far more accomplished operator than he was upon making his bow for England in the summer of 2021.

“The coaches here have been brilliant,” he said. “Their eye for detail is amazing, they spot everything around body language, around shaping to kick too early, making things too obvious for the defence, just small triggers that I’ve been trying to work on.

“It’s also the managing of the forwards, of their energy, knowing when to push the phases if you’ve got momentum and let them give you the ball back in the position you want it. It’s just understanding the game more and at international level defences are a lot tighter and pressure is a lot higher.”