Courtney Lawes reveals Aussie trash talk fueled England's series-clinching win - Hanna Lassen/Getty Images AsiaPac

Courtney Lawes revealed that Australian trash talk fired up England to claim the Ella Mobbs Cup with the captain leading a defensive rearguard in the 21-17 victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tries from the outstanding Freddie Steward and fly half Marcus Smith together with 11 points from the boot of Owen Farrell provided enough of a buffer for England to hold off an Australian fightback. After losing the opening Test in Perth, England fought back to level the series in Brisbane before digging deep to secure back-to-back series wins in Australia under head coach Eddie Jones.

The series has been marked by plenty of niggle with Australian players publicly taking issue with the behaviour of second row Jonny Hill and prop Ellis Genge while wing Suliasi Vunivalu talked of “shutting the Pommies up” this week. Those comments merely served to give Lawes further motivation to rally his troops at the end of what he described as the “longest season”.

“We just stayed in it,” Lawes said. “We have fought for each other... I mean, they give us a good bit of fuel in the press to be fair. They were talking smack about us. We saw plenty of stuff in the press from their players and what they were saying – some people targeting Gengey and some people calling us Poms and what-not. It’s all good fuel for our tank and any good team uses that as motivation I think.

“That motivated us a bit but the boys stuck together, stuck to our guns. We didn’t fire that many shots tonight unfortunately but we found a way to win. That’s the big improvement.”

Jones once again showed his ruthless side in replacing scrum half Danny Care on 37 minutes in a tactical replacement. During the last series victory in Australia, Jones also replaced Luther Burrell and Teimana Harrison in the first half.

“It was tactical, we were always going to use the two for 80, as I said, so that is not something that is unusual,” Jones said. Asked if it was an early replacement, Jones said: “Not really, you usually go 55-25 so I went 35-45 so it was late I think, you work it out.”

Story continues

While England won the 2016 series with a whitewash, Jones seemed to take even more satisfaction in seeing his team coming from behind to win the series with a squad which included five players making their debuts.

“This was tougher,” Jones said. “We had a more established team in 2016 coming on the back of the Grand Slam and coming on the back of a 2015 [World Cup] team. We are nurturing this team at the moment, we have got a good group of senior players and we have got all these guys coming through so it was an entirely different experience.

“The last 20 minutes we have got six guys with under 10 caps but their contribution to the team has been outstanding all tour. We had to fight like anything today, we kept in there, we weren’t at our best which sometimes happens, that is rugby, and when you fight like that and win a game like that it is a big achievement from the team. All the credit goes to the leadership group.”

While the playing squad will now fly home, Jones and his coaching staff will now head to Melbourne to spend a week of information gathering from Aussies Rules sides and the Storm rugby league team.

“It’s great for us that we can spend a week down there and try to improve our coaching,” Jones said. “We want to get better as coaches. We are always asking players to keep getting better, so we need to be role models, so we’ll have a good week down there.

“I think the AFL particularly are very good at communicating with their players. They have them for 24 weeks so they have to keep the message fresh and understand the relationships. And Melbourne Storm are the toughest team I’ve seen, so we can always learn from them.”