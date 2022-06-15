Courtney Eaton & Thomas Mann To Topline Brittany Snow’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘September 17th’; Gina Rodriguez, Joel McHale Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets) and Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) will lead actor Brittany Snow’s feature directorial debut, September 17th, for Yale Entertainment. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Joel McHale (Community) are also set, joining the previously announced Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) as part of the supporting cast.

The recently-wrapped September 17th centers around Riley (Eaton), who has recently been released from rehab after struggling with her addictions to food and body image. She soon meets Ethan (Mann) and finds herself navigating the line between unconditional love and a new addiction. Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Jennifer Westfeldt (Younger), Ekaterina Baker (The Card Counter) and Kathryn Gallagher (You) round out the cast of the pic based on an original story by Snow, who wrote the script alongside Becca Gleason.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing under their Yale Entertainment banner, alongside Lizzie Shapiro (Shiva Baby) for The Space Program. Exec producers include The Space Program’s Gus Deardoff, Michael J. Rothstein, Eric Broughton, Patrick Heaphy, Jeff Tussi, Kyle Stroud, Jason Kringstein, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Russell Posternak and Clay Pecorin.

Eaton is an Australian actress who made her screen debut as Cheedo the Fragile in George Miller’s Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Charlize Theron—most recently portraying teenaged Lottie in the acclaimed Showtime drama series Yellowjackets, which has been renewed for a second season. The actress has also been seen in Alex Proyas’ fantasy pic Gods of Egypt and Steven C. Miller’s thriller Line of Duty, among other projects.

Mann is best known for his leading role as Greg in the coming-of-age dramedy Me and Earl and the Dying Girl alongside Olivia Cooke. He’ll next be seen in A24’s comedy Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, having previously appeared in such films as Project X, Kong: Skull Island, Halloween Kills, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Beautiful Creatures, The Stanford Prison Experiment and The Highwaymen. The actor has also been seen on such series as Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Moonbase 8 and Fargo. Other upcoming projects include the rom-com About Fate with Emma Roberts, and the comedy Cora Bora led by Hacks breakout Megan Stalter.

Rodriguez is best known for her turn as the titular character on The CW’s Jane the Virgin and has also been seen in such features as I Want You Back, Kajillionaire, Miss Bala, Annihilation and Deepwater Horizon. She was set in March as the lead of ABC’s pilot Not Dead Yet, and will also soon appear on the shows Lost Ollie (Netflix) and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Apple TV+) along with the films Players and Like It Used To Be.

McHale is an Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, writer and producer best known for his portrayal of Jeff Winger on NBC’s Community, and for hosting the satirical weekly show The Soup for E! between 2004 and 2015. Recent film credits include Queenpins, Becky, Game Over, Man!, A Futile and Stupid Gesture and Assassination Nation. He’ll also soon be seen in Eli Stern’s comedy California King with Victoria Justice and Jimmy Tatro.

Other upcoming projects from Yale Entertainment include the recently-wrapped thriller The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello and Maya Hawke, and writer-director David Duchovny’s adaptation of his novel Bucky F*cking Dent, in which he’ll also star.

