Courtney Act explains how her Neighbours role came about

She's been a star of RuPaul's Drag Race and Celebrity Big Brother, but Courtney Act's latest adventure involves the considerably less sparkly but equally iconic Neighbours.

Following a brief appearance in the Aussie soap for Neighbours' Mardi Gras episode earlier this year, Courtney will be returning for a "multi-episodic arc" as both her alter-ego Courtney and Shane Jenek.

Although Courtney's visit to Ramsay Street needs no explanation, the drag queen appeared on today's (June 23) Good Morning Britain to tell Lorraine Kelly how she managed to bag more than just a cameo.

Thrilled to be part of the cast, Courtney revealed that she first pitched another onscreen appearance during her "itty-bitty cameo" filmed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

"The executive producer Jason [Herbison] was down on set, and I sort of jokingly – thinking that the idea was ridiculous – said, 'Oh my god, I should totally come and perform at Lassiters!' He was like, 'That's a good idea' and then it happened."

It's as easy as that.

Reflecting on her latest career move, Courtney joked that a Neighbours role is pretty much "a rite of passage for any Australian in the entertainment industry".

"The goal was to get on Neighbours so that you could go to the UK and be known there and then release pop music," she said. "I kind of did it backwards a little bit, but that's okay."

Courtney's first stint in Erinsborough aired in February, when David and Aaron travelled to Sydney to enjoy the Mardi Gras parade. David and Aaron bumped into not only Courtney, but Scissor Sisters (and The Masked Singer) star Jake Shears as well.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

