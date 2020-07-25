Courteney Cox Has a Zoom Date with Johnny McDaid to Celebrate Singer's Birthday: 'Miss You Madly'

Courteney Cox celebrated her partner Johnny McDaid's birthday on Friday with a virtual "lunch/dinner" date, as the couple weathers the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on different continents.

Cox, 56, shared a photo from the duo's "Zoom date," revealing that it's been months since she saw him in person due to the pandemic.

"It’s been 133 days since we were last together," Cox wrote on Instagram alongside the image, declaring, "Covid sucks."

"Happy Birthday J," she added. "I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. ♥️♥️♥️#myone."

The Snow Patrol musician rang in his 44th birthday on Friday.

In May, Cox shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's at-home Mother's Day episode that McDaid had traveled to Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic became a global issue — and ended up getting stuck abroad.

"He supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England," Cox explained. "Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

The Friends star added that "it's been hard" being away from McDaid for so long.

"But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it," she said.

Cox and McDaid first began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, before calling it off in late 2015. In April 2016, the couple reunited with a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport and have been dating ever since.

The Cougar Town star shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March that she's been using her time while social distancing to re-watch a certain NBC sitcom.

"People love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch Friends," she told Kimmel. "I just started season one!"

"I kept getting asked all these questions about Friends,” she said. "I don’t remember even being on the show! I have such a bad memory! I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass, I would fail every test!"

"By the end of this quarantine I’m going to know so much about it."

Cox recently reunited with her Friends costar and longtime pal Jennifer Aniston to encourage people to wear masks as a prevention for the spread of COVID-19, sharing a playful video of Cox's dogs that ended with a photo of the actresses sporting the face wear.