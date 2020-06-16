Courteney Cox Shows Off Her Diving Skills in Black Bikini as She Celebrates Her 56th Birthday

Courteney Cox is making a splash as she rings in her 56th birthday.

In a slow-motion video shared on her Instagram, the Friends star ran into her pool and dove right in as New Radicals 1998 hit, "You Get What You Give" plays in the background. "Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she wrote.

Cox looked confident as ever as she sported a black bikini that showed off her toned figure, which had fans complimenting her ageless appearance in the comments of the post. One person jokingly said, "how are you 56!?!?" Another fan wrote, "what’s your secret to looking sooo beautiful?? 😭😭"

Courteney Cox/ Instagram

"56 AINT GOT NOTHIN ON YOU," exclaimed another fan.

Courteney Cox/ Instagram

The actress' friends also sent her some birthday well wishes in the comments of her Instagram post. "Happiest birthday 🎂 @courteneycoxofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and you look 🔥," said Rachel Zoe.

Chelsea Handler wrote, "Happy birthday, CC!" while Kate Hudson sent her multiple red heart emojis.

This isn't the only time that Cox has showed off her bikini collection and Instagram skills. The actress shared another video shown in reverse motion last summer where she's rocking a string bikini and falling into a pool.

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it….only took me ten years,” Cox wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Courteney Cox Instagram

Friends were quick to drop comments on the actress’ video, with Busy Phillips commenting, “This is great.❤️." The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also praised Cox writing, “This is epic.”